Jaxson Dart's ex-GF Lola Sexton reacts as Dillon Gabriel celebrates his Browns' pick

Jaxson Dart's ex-girlfriend, Lola Sexton, reacted to Dillon Gabriel's selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Oregon quarterback was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2025 draft as the 94th overall pick.
Gabriel's fiancée, Zo Caswell, shared the picture of their moment celebrating on her Instagram on Tuesday. Along with the post, she had a three-word message for fans in the caption, saying:
"Cleveland!! We’re ready!!!!"
NFL fans congratulated Dillon Gabriel on his selection in the comment section, as did Jaxson Dart's ex-girlfriend, Lola Sexton. She commented with a raised hand emoji.
Lola Sexton was the long-term girlfriend of the New York Giants' newest quarterback, Jaxson Dart. However, last year, they parted ways. Notably, Dart was also selected in the draft and is now preparing to start a new journey.
Jaxson Dart shares his excitement with a 3-word message after 2025 NFL Draft
Jaxson Dart became the 25th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. The quarterback shared his excitement by sharing a post on Instagram, featuring pictures of himself from the day and a three-word caption:
"THIS IS HOME."
In his post, Dart also shared a picture with DE Abdul Carter, who was the New York Giants' first pick in the draft. The duo posed side by side, holding blue T-shirts with their names printed on the back:
"May the force be with you," Carter commented to the post.
After his impressive career in college football, where he played for two different teams, Dart is looking forward to his NFL journey. In college football, he initially played in his freshman year back in 2021 with USC, and then in the next three seasons, he competed for Ole Miss. Last season, he recorded 4,279 yards, 29 TDs and only 6 INTs.
While Dart is expected to sit for a year behind newly acquired QBs, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, the franchise is optimistic about his future. With the Giants having made only two appearances in the playoffs since winning the Super Bowl in the 2011 season, they built for both 2025 and the future in free agency and the draft.
