Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara goes viral celebrating Giants QB1's back-to-back TDs vs. Saints [PIC ]

Jaxson Dart's mom Kara goes viral celebrating Giants QB1's back-to-back TDs vs. Saints

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Oct 05, 2025 19:22 GMT
NFL: New York Giants at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has had a strong start to his time as the team's quarterback. Last week, he led the team to victory against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jets continued these performances in the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints.

During this half, Dart threw for two touchdowns, giving the Giants a lead for most of the half. In the crowd in the Superdome was Jaxson's mother, Kara.

Her reactions to these scores have gone viral.

Kara was seen by the broadcast cameras high, fiving her husband and Jaxson's father Brandon, alongside other Giants fans in celebration of the touchdown thrown by her son.

This is not the first time that Kara has gone viral due to her actions in the stands. During last weeks win against the Chargers, fans took a shining to Dart's mother again, celebrating her son's performance.

Giants fans and the Dart family will be hoping that these kind of celebrations will be something that they see a lot off, with Dart becoming the new franchise quarterback of the historic franchise.

Jaxson Dart talking about his Mom

Jaxson Dart has made public comments about his mom before. In 2024, the then Ole Miss Rebels quarterback spoke with GQ Magazine, where he credited her for his sense of fashion.

"My mom's into it, and she’s done a great job of letting me choose and find things that I like and just giving me options," he told GQ in 2024. "At the same time, it's just something that I've come to really love and to express myself in different ways."

Kara Dart has already become a common sight, a Giants game, with the cameras focusing on her throughout. If Dart is able to live up to the hype surrounding him and goes on to make a change with the Giants, fans may see her at a Super Bowl one day.

