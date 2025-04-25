Jaxson Dart's mom Kara goes viral in classy outfit after Giants draft Ole Miss QB over Shedeur Sanders

After the New York Giants picked Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart at the 2025 NFL draft with the 25th pick, his mom, Kara Dart went viral. Right after Jaxson’s name was called, cameras showed Kara hugging her son with a big smile. That sweet moment quickly spread online.

Kara wore a beautiful black dress and looked stunning on NFL Draft Day, Round 1. That's why fans took notice of her while Jaxson Dart was celebrating with his family on his special day.

Jaxson's mom's viral moment is similar to when, Lisa Wilson, Zach Wilson's mom became an internet sensation. Lisa turned famous during the 2021 NFL Draft because of her looks and fun personality.

Lakers superstar Luka Doncic's mom, Mirjam Poterbin, also had a similar moment during the 2018 NBA draft.

The New York Giants traded picks with the Houston Texans to get Jaxson Dart, and chose him over Colorado Buffaloes QB, Shedeur Sanders.

Dart played for three seasons after transferring from USC to Ole Miss. In his NCAA career, the 21-year-old threw for over 4,200 yards and 29 touchdowns in his final season.

On the Giants roster, Jaxson will learn from veteran QBs, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston before likely becoming the team's future starter.

Who are New York Giants' newest pick Jaxson Dart's parents?

Kara Dart: Jaxson's mother used to work at Nordstrom, one of the biggest fashion retail stores. She’s also a runner and leads a local running group. She’s one of Jaxson’s go-to people for fashion advice.

In interviews, Jaxson has said that his mom helps him pick outfits for his game-day walk-ins.

Brandon Dart: Jaxson’s dad, Brandon Dart, gave him a deep understanding of football from a young age. Brandon played college football himself, as a defensive back for the Utah Utes from 1994 to 1996 and again from 1999 to 2000.

His early college years were tough due to injuries, but things changed when he switched positions to Safety in 1996. That year, he had 96 tackles and became one of the top players on the team. He even got an honorable mention as one of the best strong safeties in the league at the time.

Coming to siblings, Jaxson is one of four children.

He has one brother and two sisters.

