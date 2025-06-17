"It’s just stupidity" - Jaxson Dart's status in Giants QB race gets major update from NFL Insider ahead of three-day minicamp 

Jaxson Dart was selected by the New York Giants with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The franchise traded up to grab the rookie quarterback and potentially add their long-term solution for the position.

He will face some hurdles this year if he wants to earn playing time in their offense with veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston also on their roster. NFL insider Jordan Raanan recently gave an update on where Dart currently stands ahead of Giants camp via Sleeper Giants on X.

Raanan explained:

"Jaxson Dart now appears to be the second-team quarterback, having worked his way into that role. Now, I've seen things out there saying he's been terrible this spring, but from what we saw, again, over three practices, he's been pretty solid. I think that's the right way to put it."

Raanan continued by addressing a circulating rumor that Dart has apparently struggled to impress the Giants to this point in the offseason. He shut down this idea and urged his doubters to patient as he continues to develop his game.

Raanan stated:

"There's been some crazy stuff floating around on the internet, and honestly, it's just stupidity at this point. It's super early, he's a talented player, and you can see that on the field. You can see he can throw the football and you can see that he can make plays."

The Giants have a luxury situation for their rookie quarterback as Dart won't necessarily be expected to perform right away. They can theoretically open the season with Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback and then make the tranisition whenever Dart appears to be ready for his shot.

Jordan Raanan breaks down how Jaxson Dart has performed at Giants camp

Jaxson Dart

The New York Giants have a deep roster at their quarterback position during the 2025 NFL offseason. They brought back Tommy DeVito while also adding Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston during the free agency period. They completed their depth chart by drafting Jaxson Dart in the first round.

NFL insider Jordan Raanan has observed Dart's progress during the Giants camp and is optimistic about his outlook so far. The fact that he has already been reportedly moved into the second-team role justifies the idea that he has been progressing.

Raanan noted:

"Kind of what you'd expect from a rookie quarterback. At times, he's held the ball a little too long, a alot of running, taking what might have been sacks. But then on the flip side, you see throws that make you go, 'Wow, that's a pretty good throw.' You notice the elusiveness and how well he can run. So you've seen some good and you've seen some bad."

"But overall, you see the talent and think, 'Okay, I see why the Giants invested in this guy.' He can throw the ball and he can make some really good throws ... So if you're the Giants, you're pretty pleased with what you saw from Jaxson Dart tjhis spring. You're not disappointed."

Raanan concluded by explaining that Jaxson Dart appears to be exactly where he should be for a rookie in his first offseason. This should give the Giants optimism about his future, but of course, his true outlook will be judged more on how he looks when he eventually gets his opportunity in game action.

