Jaxson Dart sends 2-word message to Abdul Carter as Giants LB shares snippets of 'incredible' life after 2025 NFL Draft

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter showed a glimpse of his life after being selected in the 2025 NFL draft. The former Penn State star is gearing up for his rookie season, and on Tuesday, he shared a post on his Instagram account.

He posted a few highlights of his last few months’ journey, including snaps of his travels.

"Haven’t been on here much, life is incredible, I’m grateful," Carter wrote in the caption.

Giants rookie QB Jaxson Dart reacted to his teammate’s post.

"Chill guy," Dart wrote.

Jaxson Dart sends 2-word message to Abdul Carter as Giants LB shares snippets of 'incredible' life /@abdu1carter

In the first snap, Carter posed by the seaside, wearing an NFL cap and holding the Grenada flag. He also shared snaps of himself posing by a swimming pool in white shorts and a matching vest.

It was followed by a shirtless snap of him in the swimming pool, in which he flaunted his heavy jewelry. He also shared snaps of his vacation, enjoying water activities. One more photo that stood out from the post was his mirror selfie, holding a Louis Vuitton shopping bag.

"Things got heated": Abdul Carter’s former teammate recalls fierce practice rivalry

Abdul Carter reunited with his former Penn State teammate Theo Johnson after joining the New York Giants. The two had a friendly and fierce competition, and in this week’s episode of "The Giants Huddle," Johnson talked about Carter.

"It's just two high-level competitors going in every day," Johnson said. "We both took practice very seriously, and we were both alpha dogs on opposite sides of the ball, so things can get tense, can get heated. But at the end of the day, we're both competitors (and) we both respect each other as competitors. We pushed each other." (18:10)

Carter played for Penn State from 2022 to 2024, while Johnson was in college from 2020 to 2023. The Giants picked the tight end in the 2024 NFL draft, and after Carter joined the team, they are now gearing up for the season together.

With new additions to the team, the Giants are looking forward to bouncing back from their disappointing 2024 season (3-14). They will start the new season against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 7.

