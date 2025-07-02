  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jaxson Dart sends 2-word message to Abdul Carter as Giants LB shares snippets of 'incredible' life after 2025 NFL Draft

Jaxson Dart sends 2-word message to Abdul Carter as Giants LB shares snippets of 'incredible' life after 2025 NFL Draft

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 02, 2025 18:02 GMT
Jaxson Dart sends 2-word message to Abdul Carter
Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter (Image Source: Getty)

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter showed a glimpse of his life after being selected in the 2025 NFL draft. The former Penn State star is gearing up for his rookie season, and on Tuesday, he shared a post on his Instagram account.

Ad

He posted a few highlights of his last few months’ journey, including snaps of his travels.

"Haven’t been on here much, life is incredible, I’m grateful," Carter wrote in the caption.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Giants rookie QB Jaxson Dart reacted to his teammate’s post.

"Chill guy," Dart wrote.
Jaxson Dart sends 2-word message to Abdul Carter as Giants LB shares snippets of &#039;incredible&#039; life /@abdu1carter
Jaxson Dart sends 2-word message to Abdul Carter as Giants LB shares snippets of 'incredible' life /@abdu1carter

In the first snap, Carter posed by the seaside, wearing an NFL cap and holding the Grenada flag. He also shared snaps of himself posing by a swimming pool in white shorts and a matching vest.

Ad

It was followed by a shirtless snap of him in the swimming pool, in which he flaunted his heavy jewelry. He also shared snaps of his vacation, enjoying water activities. One more photo that stood out from the post was his mirror selfie, holding a Louis Vuitton shopping bag.

"Things got heated": Abdul Carter’s former teammate recalls fierce practice rivalry

Abdul Carter reunited with his former Penn State teammate Theo Johnson after joining the New York Giants. The two had a friendly and fierce competition, and in this week’s episode of "The Giants Huddle," Johnson talked about Carter.

Ad
"It's just two high-level competitors going in every day," Johnson said. "We both took practice very seriously, and we were both alpha dogs on opposite sides of the ball, so things can get tense, can get heated. But at the end of the day, we're both competitors (and) we both respect each other as competitors. We pushed each other." (18:10)
Ad

Carter played for Penn State from 2022 to 2024, while Johnson was in college from 2020 to 2023. The Giants picked the tight end in the 2024 NFL draft, and after Carter joined the team, they are now gearing up for the season together.

With new additions to the team, the Giants are looking forward to bouncing back from their disappointing 2024 season (3-14). They will start the new season against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 7.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications