"Jaxson Dart has to be up there"": Stephen A. Smith blasts Russell Wilson after Week 1 disaster

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Sep 11, 2025 17:26 GMT
When should Jaxson Dart replace Russell Wilson?
Russell Wilson began his time as the starting quarterback with the New York Giants with much hope. He is a experience, skilled quarterback who could give the struggling Giants offense life and a massive improvement in results.

After his performance against the Washington Commanders failed to help the team, there are a number of Giants fans who are already wanting rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart to be the starting quarterback.

On Thursday's edtion of "First Take", Stephen A Smith gave his opinion on what the Giants should do at the quarterback position:

"Your quarterback is a guy that has lost his last six starts, including the playoffs, and by the way, over that span, he's averaging 12.8 points. This is not good. And the bottom line is that if you're the New York Giants, I don't think it's going to be the second half of game two.I think they're going to wait until week three, which is what I predicted before the start of the season. But Jaxson Dart has got to be up in there because Russell Wilson, no disrespect, he's just not the answer."
During the season opener against the Commanders, Wilson threw for 168 yards, going 17 from 37 and threw for no touchdowns. ESPN gave him a quarterback rating of 25.5, the fifth worst in week one.

It is clear that Wilson struggled in his first game for the Giants, with a immediate change needed if the team are going to have some resemblance of a competitive team this season.

This change could come in the form of Jaxson Dart. Dart is seen as the future franchise quarterback for the team, and it is a matter of when not if he starts this season.

When that game could be will rest of the performances of Wilson, and if things do not improve from the former Super Bowl winner, then fans could be seeing Jaxson Dart as the starter sooner rather than later.

Will Russell Wilson start this week?

Despite his struggles in the opener, the Giants are still committed to Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback for this week's clash with the Dallas Cowboys.

This was confirmed by coach Brian Daboll who told the media on Monday:

"Again, like I said [Sunday], that game just doesn't fall on Russell Wilson. We have to do a better job collectively -- coaching, planning. But Russ will be the starter."

Daboll blames the poor performance, not on the quarterback but on himself and the whole team. While he is not committed to a quarterback swap yet, another less than average performance from Wilson will only increase the calls for Dart to start.

With his job on the line, Daboll may have not choice but to play the rookie in early season games.

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Edited by Ben Tredinnick
