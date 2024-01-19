There’s a new chapter to the contentious Twitter exchange between Robert Griffin III and Jay Gruden. This time, as BroBible NFL writer Dov Kleiman shared, the former Washington Redskins head coach said in a now-deleted tweet:

“You weren’t good enough. Kirk was better. Cleveland didn’t want you. Baltimore did either. Quit blaming me.”

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gruden is pertaining to Griffin III’s career as an NFL quarterback. The 2011 Heisman Trophy winner from Baylor spent his first four seasons with the then-Redskins (now Washington Commanders) before joining the Cleveland Browns.

The former Baylor standout played for the Baltimore Ravens as Lamar Jackson’s backup from 2018 to 2020. At 33, Robert Griffin III still wants to play quarterback, even if he’s already an NFL and college football analyst for ESPN. Therefore, his wife disclosed that he still trains regularly.

What happened between Robert Griffin III and Jay Gruden?

Their Twitter spat started during the Wild Card Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles. When the Eagles offensive line were manifesting difficulties in protecting quarterback Jalen Hurts, Gruden said:

“If I ever put a QB through what Philly is putting Jalen through, I apologize. Pick up a blitz!”

Expand Tweet

Which Robert Griffin III responded to by taking a selfie with the caption:

“Say WHATTTT???”

Expand Tweet

Gruden answered back:

“U weren’t prepared, Robert?”

Expand Tweet

Griffin III expressed in his rebuttal:

“You told me you didn’t know how to coach a QB who could throw and run like me, so it looks like you weren’t prepared, Jay.”

Expand Tweet

Jay Gruden added another page to the debate by tweeting a Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell’s Anchorman character) GIF with the caption, “Boy, that escalated quickly.”

Expand Tweet

Gruden recently tweeted a video of Griffin III racing against a bird with the caption:

“Go race a pigeon.”

Expand Tweet

Gruden was Robert Griffin III’s head coach from 2014 to 2015, taking over from two-time Super Bowl winner Mike Shanahan. However, injuries derailed the 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year’s promising career.

Likewise, Gruden expressed that Griffin III’s versatile playing style doesn’t fit the West Coast system he’d like to implement. Instead, he named Kirk Cousins the team’s starter during the 2015 season. That change turned a 4-12 team in 2014 into an NFC East division winner the following year.

While Washington reached the playoffs, the Green Bay Packers eliminated them in the Wild Card Round. The Redskins released Robert Griffin III during the 2016 offseason, paving the way for him to sign a two-year, $15.1 million contract with the Browns.