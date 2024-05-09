Jayden Daniels confirms $10,000 Rookie of the Year bet with Malik Nabers: "He wasn't supposed to tell nobody"

Jayden Daniels has hit the ground running in the NFL. And with the latest revelation, Washington Commanders quarterback and New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers revealed their wager against Daniels' wish, who wanted to keep it a secret.

Daniels was drafted by the Commanders second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and Nabers was taken as the sixth overall pick by the Giants. The former teammates at LSU are now both in the NFC East divisions and will face off against each other at least twice every season. In this light, their $10,000 wager is far more important than it seems.

Malik Nabers appeared a few days ago on Ryan Clark’s ‘The Pivot Podcast’ and let the cat out of the bag regarding their wager.

“We’ve got a bet going for Rookie of the Year. Whoever loses has to pay $10,000 cash," Nabers said.

Jayden Daniels had his say on the entire ordeal when he appeared on the ‘All Facts, No Brakes’ podcast. Host Keyshawn Johnson pressed him to reveal the details of the bet.

“Man he wasn't supposed to tell nobody, it’s supposed to be … We got we got a little going on,” Daniels said.

The Commanders QB then confirmed the details of their bet as well, all in line with what Nabers had said previously.

“Money. 10K. Whoever wins the Rookie of the Year,” he added.

Jayden Daniels and Nabers had a powerful last season with the LSU, but their competitiveness is set to blossom even more in the NFL with both first-round picks in the same division.

Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers have no love lost between them

Both players have been talking up their former LSU teammates. Nabers praised 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels on ‘The Pivot Podcast’, saying:

“Having that guy in my corner has been the best. Going against him is going to be fun.”

Daniels compared Nabers to three-time Pro Bowler and 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase.

“I think he's similar to Jamar. Just how explosive they are,” Daniels said of Nabers.

The outcome of the bet is still far away and the intense divisional rivalry games are yet to be played. Only time will tell if this friendship gives way to intense rivalry.

