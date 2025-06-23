Jayden Daniels gets candid on Deebo Samuel with hilarious 80-yard touchdown vision

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is expecting to have immediate success with Deebo Samuel.
The Commanders traded for Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers to bolster their offense. Samuel will likely be a key part of the offense, and Daniels is already envisioning him throwing screen passes that Samuel takes to the house.
“I’m excited to throw him a screen and hopefully on the stat sheet it says a touchdown for 80 yards and I didn’t have to do any of the work," Daniels said.
Samuel joins the Commanders' receiver room, which features the likes of Terry McLaurin, Noah Brown, Luke McCaffrey, and Michael Gallup among others.
With the 49ers last season, Samuel recorded 51 receptions for 670 yards and 3 touchdowns while also rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown.
As for Daniels, he's the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year as he led the Commanders to the playoffs and the NFC Championship Game. He went 331-for-480 for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.
Deebo Samuel is excited to play with Jayden Daniels
Deebo Samuel was traded to the Washington Commanders this offseason, and he's excited to catch passes from Jayden Daniels.
Samuel says getting to play close to home is exciting, as well as playing with Daniels and McLaurin, and being part of this offense.
"It's kind of close to home, a really good team, a really good quarterback, Terry's been playing at the top of his game for the past six years," Samuel said, via NFL.com. "We're going on seven, so they kind of consider us old, but I don't consider us old. These young legs are still moving. This body's still working pretty well. I'm just ready to get to work."
Samuel dealt with injuries last season, but he says he's 100 percent healthy going into 2025.
With that, the star receiver says the Commanders are getting a motivated Samuel, which will help Washington's offense.
"They're getting a motivated Deebo," Samuel said. "I'm very motivated. I'm just ready to get back to work. I'm just ready to get around a group of guys, meet with the players and we just go from there."
Samuel and the Commanders open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the New York Giants.
