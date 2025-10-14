“Jayden Daniels getting Patrick Mahomes treatment”: NFL fans blast referees over “worst roughing the passer call” on Commanders QB 

Jayden Daniels was on the receiving end of a questionable roughing the passer call on Monday. The Washington Commanders quarterback was bailed out after Montez Sweat brushed his helmet as he tried to sack the quarterback. The call gave Washington a new set of downs.
The NFL considers roughing the passer when a defender makes contact with the helmet of a quarterback. However, there was no real hit from Sweat during the play, as he had minimal contact with Daniels, and there was no late hit to be considered.
NFL fans were extremely upset with the call that changed the course of the drive. Many fouls based on touching a quarterback's helmet spark outrage on social media, and this time, it was no different.
"Jayden Daniels getting Patrick Mahomes treatment lmao. Softest QB in the league", said one fan
"This just can’t be a drive altering penalty. All for QB safety, but this isn’t doing anything. At best, what Montez Sweat did here should be a same down 5 yard penalty", said another fan.
"Oh no! His helmet got touched! How will he survive", ironized a third fan.
Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams: a duel of the first two picks in 2024
For the second straight season, the league has the first two quarterback taken in the 2024 draft. Caleb Williams was taken first by the Chicago Bears, and Jayden Daniels was taken next by the Washington Commanders. The third overall pick was Drake Maye, another quarterback, by the New England Patriots.
The two quarterbacks have had distinct careers so far. Williams played with Matt Eberflus as a head coach and the Chicago Bears were not competitive. After a 5-12 season, Eberflus was fired and the Bears hired Ben Johnson to his place. He has made big strides in his game so far.
Daniels, on the other hand, played for Dan Quinn since his career, with Kliff Kingsbury devising an effective offensive system tailored to the strengths of his quarterback. The first season was successful for the Commanders, as he led the team to a surprising NFC Championship Game berth.
