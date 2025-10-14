“Jayden Daniels getting Patrick Mahomes treatment”: NFL fans blast referees over “worst roughing the passer call” on Commanders QB 

Jayden Daniels was on the receiving end of a questionable roughing the passer call on Monday. The Washington Commanders quarterback was bailed out after Montez Sweat brushed his helmet as he tried to sack the quarterback. The call gave Washington a new set of downs.

Ad

The NFL considers roughing the passer when a defender makes contact with the helmet of a quarterback. However, there was no real hit from Sweat during the play, as he had minimal contact with Daniels, and there was no late hit to be considered.

NFL fans were extremely upset with the call that changed the course of the drive. Many fouls based on touching a quarterback's helmet spark outrage on social media, and this time, it was no different.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Jayden Daniels getting Patrick Mahomes treatment lmao. Softest QB in the league", said one fan

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"This just can’t be a drive altering penalty. All for QB safety, but this isn’t doing anything. At best, what Montez Sweat did here should be a same down 5 yard penalty", said another fan.

shmuck @suckmynuggies LMFAO that might be the worst roughing the passer call in NFL history. Refs trying to save Jayden Daniels.

Ad

FIRE POLES @slim_goose Games gone

Ad

JP Acosta @acosta32_jp I know why they call it roughing the passer But that call on Montez Sweat sucks

Ad

"Oh no! His helmet got touched! How will he survive", ironized a third fan.

Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams: a duel of the first two picks in 2024

For the second straight season, the league has the first two quarterback taken in the 2024 draft. Caleb Williams was taken first by the Chicago Bears, and Jayden Daniels was taken next by the Washington Commanders. The third overall pick was Drake Maye, another quarterback, by the New England Patriots.

Ad

The two quarterbacks have had distinct careers so far. Williams played with Matt Eberflus as a head coach and the Chicago Bears were not competitive. After a 5-12 season, Eberflus was fired and the Bears hired Ben Johnson to his place. He has made big strides in his game so far.

Daniels, on the other hand, played for Dan Quinn since his career, with Kliff Kingsbury devising an effective offensive system tailored to the strengths of his quarterback. The first season was successful for the Commanders, as he led the team to a surprising NFC Championship Game berth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension