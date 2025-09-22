  • home icon
  Jayden Daniels injury update: Commanders HC Dan Quinn delivers concerning news about star QB ahead of Falcons clash

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Sep 22, 2025 22:24 GMT
Jayden Daniels was absent from the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The quarterback suffered a knee injury in the days leading up to the Week 3game and was ruled out of it on Friday by Dan Quinn, allowing veteran Marcus Mariota to start.

There are concerns about the availability of Daniels for the Week 4 games against the Atlanta Falcons. The Commanders have won two of their three games so far and will be hoping to have the quarterback as soon as possible to push for a return to the playoffs.

Here's a look at the injury update on Daniels:

Jayden Daniels injury update: What happened to the Commanders quarterback?

Jayden Daniels sprained his knee in the Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers and was unable to practice in the days leading up to the Las Vegas Raiders game. The team's coach, Dan Quinn, offered an update on his status in his press conference on Monday.

“We're still listing to this day to day,” Quinn said. “And then as we get into Wednesday, I'll be more qualified to hit us on what types of practice and what we can hit on to go.
“So he went through some things today, some more tomorrow, and that'll lead us up into Wednesday. But when we get together prior to practice, I'll have a better idea for the plan. We've not nailed that down for the week as yet.”
Daniels was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year in. 2024, following an outstanding performance that led the Commanders to the NFC championship game. This was the team's first appearance in the conference title game in 33 years.

He was crucial to the revival of the team last season under Dan Quinn, leading them to their first 10+ win season for the first time since 2012. His return will be crucial for the team in the bid to have another noteworthy season.

When will Jayden Daniels return?

While his injury is believed not to be a serious one, the return date for Jayden Daniels remains unknown. The Commanders are looking to have him back in practice this week in a bid to examine his status for Week 4.

Should Daniels be ruled out of the game against the Falcons on Sunday, it is expected that he will return in Week 5 when the Commanders face the Chargers on the road. A lot of eyes will be on the team this week as the quarterback continues his recovery process.

Edited by Farouk Yusuf
