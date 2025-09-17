  • home icon
  Jayden Daniels injury update: Commanders HC Dan Quinn opens up about star QB's status ahead of Week 3 Raiders game

Jayden Daniels injury update: Commanders HC Dan Quinn opens up about star QB's status ahead of Week 3 Raiders game

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 17, 2025 19:02 GMT
Dan Quinn gives an update of Jayden Daniels
Dan Quinn gives an update of Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels sustained a knee injury in the teams defeat to the Green Bay Packers last Thursday. Luckily for the Commanders, Daniels was able to play most of the game. However, the status of the quarterback for their week 3 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders may be in doubt.

On Wednesday, Commanders coach Dan Quinn gave an update on the status of Daniels.

"Dan Quinn said QB Jayden Daniels will not practice today. Said he threw on the field today and had a good rehab session. Said he will know more Friday about his status for Sunday. "We're going to be smart,not just fast," Quinn said. He called it a good start to the week for him"
Quinn has confirmed that Daniels is not participating in full practice but is in rehab for the injury and is making a few passes. Friday is the key day for the Commanders and for Daniels chances of playing against the Raiders this week.

If he is ruled out, then backup quarterback Marcus Mariota will be the likely starter for the team.

While he lacks the excitement and playstyle that the young quarterback has, Mariota is an experienced veteran QB who is able to perform well in numerous offenses.

Mina Kimes on the one thing Jayden Daniels' needs to stop doing

In his young NFL career, Jayden Daniels has already developed a style of play that involves him taking a lot of contact from the defense. this is something that ESPN analyst Mina Kimes things could be detrimental to his career in the long run.

"My concern with this…is more about Jayden Daniels’ career. He has to take less contact. Through the first two weeks of the season, he leads all quarterbacks in QB contact. 29, both as a passer (with) QB hits, and scrambling.”
To put it simply, the more hits a QB takes increases their chances of an injury, which could be serious. This is something that is not beneficial to both team and player. Teams do not want an injury prone quarterback as it causes instability in a position that is the leader of the offense.

For Daniels, injuries will affect his mobility, and he could be replaced as the QB1 with the backup in the long run if that player performs at a elite level and helps the team succeed, just like Brock Purdy did in the 2022 season.

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

