Jayden Daniels injury update: Commanders HC Dan Quinn opens up about star QB's status ahead of Week 3 Raiders game

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels sustained a knee injury in the teams defeat to the Green Bay Packers last Thursday. Luckily for the Commanders, Daniels was able to play most of the game. However, the status of the quarterback for their week 3 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders may be in doubt.On Wednesday, Commanders coach Dan Quinn gave an update on the status of Daniels.&quot;Dan Quinn said QB Jayden Daniels will not practice today. Said he threw on the field today and had a good rehab session. Said he will know more Friday about his status for Sunday. &quot;We're going to be smart,not just fast,&quot; Quinn said. He called it a good start to the week for him&quot;Quinn has confirmed that Daniels is not participating in full practice but is in rehab for the injury and is making a few passes. Friday is the key day for the Commanders and for Daniels chances of playing against the Raiders this week.If he is ruled out, then backup quarterback Marcus Mariota will be the likely starter for the team.While he lacks the excitement and playstyle that the young quarterback has, Mariota is an experienced veteran QB who is able to perform well in numerous offenses.Mina Kimes on the one thing Jayden Daniels' needs to stop doingIn his young NFL career, Jayden Daniels has already developed a style of play that involves him taking a lot of contact from the defense. this is something that ESPN analyst Mina Kimes things could be detrimental to his career in the long run.&quot;My concern with this…is more about Jayden Daniels’ career. He has to take less contact. Through the first two weeks of the season, he leads all quarterbacks in QB contact. 29, both as a passer (with) QB hits, and scrambling.”To put it simply, the more hits a QB takes increases their chances of an injury, which could be serious. This is something that is not beneficial to both team and player. Teams do not want an injury prone quarterback as it causes instability in a position that is the leader of the offense.For Daniels, injuries will affect his mobility, and he could be replaced as the QB1 with the backup in the long run if that player performs at a elite level and helps the team succeed, just like Brock Purdy did in the 2022 season.