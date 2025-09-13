Jayden Daniels knee injury: Should Fantasy Football managers be concerned about Commanders QB over potential PCL issue

Jayden Daniels had one of the worst games of his career on Thursday. The Washington Commanders quarterback was pressured all night when playing against the Green Bay Packers. Without time to throw, he struggled and the Commanders were easily defeated.Losing a game on a short week, playing against a strong team, away from home. Everything was against the Commanders in this game, and a loss early in the season is not a cause for concern. However, at some point, Daniels, the second-year quarterback seemed to suffer a knee injury and was limping.Should fantasy football managers pay attention to his injury? Well, his performance could be heavily affected in the upcoming weeks. According to the analysis from Deepak Chona, an MD who often analyzes injuries for football players, his rushing could be affected due to the use of a brace on his knee.Deepak says that this is likely to be a PCL injury.It's a small sample, but the numbers are down when compared to the past season. He has completed under 60% of his throws. Despite not throwing an interception in the first two games, he failed to consistently beat the Packers' defense.Jayden Daniels went for an MRI after the game, results still unclearAfter the game, there was a level of concern coming from the franchise about Daniels limping. As such, it was revealed that the team made him take an MRI after the game.It's unclear what the results of the exam are. However, the simple fact that they elected to take an MRI shows genuine concern for their young quarterback. Their next game will be at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. With 10 days between his two games, he can have some extra rest and prepare his knee accordingly for the upcoming games.It was not the only injury problem for the team during the game. Running back Austin Ekeler also suffered a serious injury. It was later revealed that he tore his Achilles and will miss the remainder of the season. He's set to become a free agent after 2025, and his return is unlikely.