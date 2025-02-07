  • home icon
Jayden Daniels' mom drops 1-word reaction as Commanders QB wins Offensive Rookie of the Year award

By Andre Castillo
Modified Feb 07, 2025 03:42 GMT
Jayden Daniels Is The 2024 Offensive Rookie Of The Year - Source: Getty

Jayden Daniels has concluded his monstrous pro debut with a major award, And his mother cannot be any happer about it. At Thursday's NFL Honors, the Washington Commanders quarterback was named the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Daniels led the erstwhile-struggling franchise to a dramatic 12-5 turnaround from 4-12 in 2024 and eventually its first-ever conference title game appearance since the days of The Hogs.

His mother Regina Jackson, an NFLPA-certified agent, needed just one word to describe his elation:

"ROTY (two flame/fire emojis)"
Daniels' rookie season is considered one of the greatest in history by many writers and fans. In 17 starts, he completed 331 of 480 passing attempts for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns against nine interceptions and rushed 148 times for 891 and six.

In the playoffs, he completed 75 of 114 attempts for 822 yards for five touchdowns against an interception and rushed 35 times for 135 and a score.

