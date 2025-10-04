  • home icon
  • Jayden Daniels' mom drops 4-word update amid concerns on Commanders QB wearing knee brace for Chargers game

By Sanu Abraham
Published Oct 04, 2025 19:58 GMT
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders - Source: Imagn
Washington Commanders fans received reassurance from Jayden Daniels’ mother after concerns emerged about the quarterback’s knee brace ahead of Sunday’s game against the LA Chargers. Her X post came as speculation spread about her son’s readiness to return from injury.

Daniels injured his left knee in Week 2 against Green Bay while scrambling and missed the next two matchups. His mother, Regina Jackson, posted after reports confirmed he would wear protective gear upon returning to action.

“Guys relax. He’s fine,” Jackson tweeted on Friday.
This is after practice footage showing Daniels with a black knee brace during Friday’s session at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum circulated online. Commanders coach Dan Quinn confirmed that the same brace will be used during the game.

Jayden Daniels accepts the adjustment phase while reaffirming readiness

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders - Source: Imagn
Although Jayden Daniels said he wasn’t thrilled about the added equipment, he made it clear he wouldn’t let it interfere with his return. The former LSU standout was a full participant in every practice session leading up to Sunday's matchup.

"I'm not the biggest fan of it but if that's what I have to wear then I'll do anything possible," Daniels said on Friday, via ESPN.

Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn praised the quarterback’s persistence during rehab.

"Yeah, so I thought he threw a great week," Quinn told reporters on Friday. "I kind of mentioned it, I thought he really put in the time over the last few weeks to get himself to really push it. All the way even up to now post-practice, you know, getting a couple small tweaks in to get exactly aligned like we want to."
Daniels, last season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, isn’t expected to change his approach. He led all quarterbacks with 570 yards rushing in 2024. Washington ranks second in EPA per rush this season, thanks in part to the mobility built into Kliff Kingsbury’s offense.

Daniels highlighted that he knows when to take chances and when to protect himself.

You've got to be smart, live to see another down," Daniels said on Wednesday, via ESPN. "But just know if the game is on the line, I'm going to do whatever it takes to win."

Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota performed steadily in Daniels’ absence, steering the team to one win in two starts while accounting for seven touchdown passes. Commanders offensive coordinator Kingsbury credited the veteran for maintaining rhythm but underscored Daniels’ unique influence.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

