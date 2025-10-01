  • home icon
  "Sophomore slump continues": NFL fans react as Jayden Daniels gets cleared to return for Week 5

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Oct 01, 2025
NFL fans react as Jayden Daniels gets cleared to return for Week 5 - Source: Imagn

Jayden Daniels had built an impressive amount of hype by the end of the 2024 season. However, reality has set in for the quarterback in 2025. Injuries, a sluggish start, and his backup quarterback dominating have all been reasons for Daniels' hype to take a hit.

However, there might be a light emerging at the end of the tunnel. Posting on X on Oct. 1, Adam Schefter reported that Daniels, who had been working through a knee injury, is now healthy enough to have a full practice.

The announcement uncorked a volley of reaction from fans, with some excited and some expressing doubts about what it means for the Washington Commanders.

While there were plenty of doubters doubting, there were seemingly more fans reacting with confidence about Daniels' abilities.

"Best qb in the league is back," one declared.
"Thank god, my fantasy team has been suffering," another exhaled.
"Big boost, hoping to see him playing soon," another said.

Daniels, who is 1-1 in two games this season and riding a stark dropoff in completion percentage compared to 2024, has every reason to get on the field as soon as possible. Will it be in Week 5?

Dan Quinn faces difficult Jayden Daniels decision amid race against time

Jayden Daniels at Washington Commanders v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

Typically, it doesn't take many full practices for a player to go from out to playing the following game. If the Washington Commanders quarterback makes it through a full practice on Thursday, Oct. 1, and Friday, Oct. 2, there is little reason to believe he could miss Week 5.

However, if he is forced into a limited practice or worse on Oct. 2, his status could logically take him out of the upcoming tilt against the stiff Los Angeles Chargers defense. If Jayden Daniels misses Week 5, his next opportunity for game action would be Monday, Oct. 13 against the Chicago Bears.

A conservative approach would dictate letting backup Marcus Mariota take one more game to ensure Daniels is 100% healthy, setting him up for the rest of the season. If Daniels isn't given that option and is forced into the game against a stiff Chargers defense too early, it risks causing a greater injury.

The call rests on head coach Dan Quinn's shoulders. Of course, if he holds Daniels out for one more game, it risks starting a quarterback controversy after Mariota's three-touchdown, one-interception performance in his last two starts.

Will Jayden Daniels start in Week 5 or find himself waiting until mid-October?

Edited by Ian Van Roy
