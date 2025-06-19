Jayden Daniels’ mom Regina drops-3 word message hyping Kendrick Lamar’s Toronto concert

Jayden Daniels' mother is enjoying the offseason before her son leads the Washington Commanders on the field this upcoming season. Regina Jackson shared a video on her Instagram Story on Wednesday evening, documenting her time at the Kendrick Lamar concert in Toronto, Canada.

Jackson shared a clip of the show and expressed her excitement for the crowd at Northwest Stadium. She seemingly enjoyed her experience watching the Grammy-winning rapper perform.

"Ok Northwest stadium," Regina Jackson captioned her Instagram Story.

Jayden Daniels' mother, Regina, enjoyed Kendrick Lamar's concert (Photos via Regina Jackson's Instagram Story)

Daniels, on his side, had a successful rookie season with the Washington Commanders in 2024, leading his team to the NFC championship game. His biggest fan, his mother Regina, was at every game, showing her support for her son as he strived to live his NFL dreams.

Jayden Daniels' mom cleared the air on her influence over his love life

Jayden Daniels' mother, Regina Jackson, made headlines a few years ago regarding her comments on her son's love life. Jackson said that 'girls' were her biggest concern for her son's future when he was still the quarterback for the LSU Tigers.

In May, Regina Jackson was a guest on "The Pivot" podcast as part of a special "Mother's Day" episode. Host Ryan Clark asked Jackson if she was instrumental in her son's love life. She said the Washington Commanders quarterback is free to date anyone he wishes, but that she knows he will remain focused and not allow distractions.

“I’m putting it on record. My son can date, he can live freely, make his own decisions. However, with the relationship we have, he does value my opinion because when my kids were little, I did a lot for them and my kids saw that, ” Regina Jackson said via "The Pivot" podcast.

Jackson has made it clear in the past that she wants to ensure that her son's career is as successful as possible. She obtained her NFL Agent licensing, and while she isn't her son's agent, she can help him with contract negotiations and navigating his finances.

