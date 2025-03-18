  • home icon
Jayden Daniels' mom Regina Jackson beams with pride as Commanders QB gets featured on Jeopardy

By Heena singh
Modified Mar 18, 2025
NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles (image credit: IMAGN)

Jayden Daniels isn’t just making waves on the football field — he’s now a trivia answer on "Jeopardy!" His mom, Regina Jackson, couldn’t contain her excitement, sharing an Instagram story on Tuesday about it.

“When your son is a Jeopardy question,” Jackson wrote.
Jayden Daniels’ mom Regina Jackson beams with pride as Commanders QB gets featured on Jeopardy, (image credit: _mz_jackson)

The Washington Commanders quarterback has been a headline machine since entering the league. Drafted second overall in 2024, Daniels didn’t waste time proving why he belonged. He set the NFL rookie record for rushing yards (891) while leading the Commanders to a 12-5 record — their best since 1991. He also pulled off a jaw-dropping Hail Mary in a win over the Chicago Bears on Oct. 28.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

His dominance extended beyond regular-season heroics. Daniels guided Washington to its first NFC championship game appearance in over three decades, racking up the most passing yards, TDs and rushing yards by a rookie QB in playoff history.

His football journey started at Arizona State before transferring to LSU, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2023. Just a season into his NFL career, he’s already a record-breaker and a "Jeopardy!" answer.

Jayden Daniels’ mom isn’t letting just anyone date her son

Jayden Daniels might be one of the NFL’s rising stars, but according to his mom, Regina Jackson, his dating life is on lockdown. And the reason? Girls. More specifically, girls who see dollar signs when they look at him

In a resurfaced clip from "The Money Game," a Prime Video docuseries on LSU athletes and their NIL deals, Jackson made her stance crystal clear. When asked what worried her most about her son entering the NFL, she didn’t hesitate to say "Girls. Them girls." She also joked that somewhere, there’s a girl with a "Jayden Daniels vision board" plotting to lock him down.

“Some girl out here, she’s got a Jayden Daniels wall and her mama says, 'Hey honey, you’re going to the be the one to get ‘em.'" Jackson said in January. "And I know that sounds crazy, but I guarantee there's someone who's trying to get their hooks into Jayden Daniels. So thank god he got a mama like me because it ain’t happening.”
Daniels laughed at his mom’s comments. However, he’s also aware of how sharp she is, which he admitted in a December interview with Boardroom.

“Nothing gets past my mama," Daniels said. "She reads people, she doesn't want to put people around me that she doesn't feel will benefit me."

Daniels trusts her to keep his inner circle tight, and she’s done just that.

