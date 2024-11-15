Jayden Daniels' mom Regina shows off QB's custom jacket for Commanders vs Eagles

Jayden Daniels is having an impressive rookie season for the Washington Commanders. On Thursday, in a primetime showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, Daniels' mother, Regina Jackson, gained attention on the sidelines before the game kicked off.

Regina wore a long, off-white jacket that read "DANIELS" along the collar on the back. It was then adorned with images of Daniels throwing the ball along with a photo of the mother and son together. She paired the look with a pair of burgundy pants to match the Washington Commanders team colors.

Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform that aired the Thursday night matchup, shared photos of Regina Jackson's jacket to show the impressive artwork displayed on it.

Is Jayden Daniels' mom Regina his agent?

Jayden Daniels was drafted second overall by the Washington Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft. Just a few months later, in July, Regina Jackson became a certified NFL agent. Since she already holds two Master's degrees, she just had to go through the process of taking certification classes to finish the process.

Regina, though, isn't Jayden Daniels' agent, despite reports that she represented him. The rookie quarterback is represented by Agency 1 Sports.

Public relations representative Denise White, who worked with the mother-son duo, told Sporting News about Jackson's intention with her certification.

"For her, taking the agent's test is because she wants to be knowledgeable and helping her son and guiding him through his NFL career. It's important for her to have all that knowledge so she can give her son guidance, which will help him focus on the field and she can help focus off the field for him," said White.

It's a similar situation to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s mother, Heather Van Norman, who is also a certified agent and helps his son get the best deals.

