Jayden Daniels' mom Regina spotted with QB at JuJu Watkins' massive birthday party (VIDEO)

Rumors of a romantic relationship between USC guard JuJu Watkins and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels have been circulating online in the past few months.

Ad

Daniels' appearance at Watkins' birthday celebration on Wednesday intensified the rumors. However, the video from the party also showed Regina Jackson, Daniels' mother, present.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jackson, who NFL fans call "Mama Daniels," earned a reputation for always being with his son at off-field events since Daniels entered the league.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Daniels watched the first game of Watkins and USC in March during the NCAA tournament. His mom tagged along.

Daniels was also present when Watkins and the Trojans defeated UCLA in February. He was accompanied by his mom, who sat between Daniels and Watkins in a picture that went viral on social media.

Ad

Jackson was once asked about her biggest concern about Daniels' NFL fame in the documentary "The Money Game." She said that she is committed to protecting him from girls who "try to get their hooks into Jayden Daniels.”

“Them girls, some girl out here, I guarantee there’s someone out there who’s trying to get their hooks into Jayden Daniels,” Jackson said in January. “So thank God he got a mama like me, because it ain’t happening.”

Ad

Jayden Daniels set for another season in the NFL after impressive first year

Jayden Daniels took the NFL by storm in his rookie season after the Washington Commanders selected him at No. 2. In one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history, he guided Washington to the 2024 NFC championship game. However, they lost to the eventual Super Bowl winners, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad

The quarterback amassed 3,568 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions in the regular season, while also adding six touchdowns on the ground. His performance earned him the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Daniels, who has put the NFL on notice, is already being mentioned as one of the league's top quarterbacks heading into his sophomore season. In a recent ESPN survey of the top 10 quarterbacks voted by NFL executives, coaches and scouts, he ranked fifth.

Ad

It's reasonable to assume that the former LSU quarterback has high expectations for next season. The Commanders strategically added lineman Laremy Tunsil and receiver Deebo Samuel to an offense that averaged close to 30 points per game last season. It places the signal-caller in a position to excel.

Daniels is set to report to Washington's training camp on Tuesday to start preparations for his second year in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension