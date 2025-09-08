Jayden Daniels' mom shares 4-word message after linking up with Tom Brady during Commanders' season opener vs Giants

Jayden Daniels' mom, Regina Jackson, cheered for her son during his season-opening game. The NFL season started this week, and in the first week, the Washington Commanders played against the New York Giants.

On Sunday, Regina shared a glimpse of her outing on Instagram. She reshared a story of Michelle Greenhouse posing with Fox Sports commentator Tom Brady as they stood on the sidelines.

Daniels' mom reshared it with a four-word caption:

"One of my favs," she wrote.

Jayden Daniels' mom shares 4-word message after linking up with Tom Brady /@_mz_jackson

For gameday, Regina Jackson wore a white short dress with "Washington" written on it in brown and yellow. It was a zip-up dress with brown and yellow collars and sleeves, and she styled it with goggles and boots.

Tom Brady, meanwhile, is looking forward to his second season in the booth. Last year, he worked with Kevin Burkhardt. He opened up about his new career in broadcasting with Fox's Joel Klatt.

"For me, I was, like, really going into the year and I thought I was prepared because I had done a lot of research and I had a year to kinda prepare and a lot of practice games, but there was absolutely nothing that I did that could have prepared me for what I was about to endure," Brady said (via The Spun).

Jayden Daniels is entering his second NFL season with the Washington Commanders after an impressive rookie year, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and throwing for 3,568 yards.

Regina Jackson reacts as Jayden Daniels reps his Japanese roots in the Commanders’ season opener

In the Week 1 game against the New York Giants, Jayden Daniels wore a helmet with USA and Japan flags on it. He represented his Japanese heritage as a part of the NFL Heritage Program.

AMAZN HQ- Asian & Asian American Sports shared a post about Daniels on Instagram, which was later reshared by Regina Jackson.

Regina Jackson reacts as Jayden reps his Japanese roots in the Commanders’ season opener/@_mz_jackson

Daniels honored his grandmother with the Japanese flag. He had a phenomenal start to his new season, recording 233 passing yards against the Giants, as the Commanders started the season with a 21-6 win. They next face the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.

