Jayden Daniels' mother Regina Jackson drops 3-word reaction as Commanders rookie bags Pepsi ROTY honor

A three-word social media post from Regina Jackson captured the essence of her son Jayden Daniels' remarkable NFL debut season with the Washington Commanders. On Thursday, she took to X to celebrate Daniels' crowning achievement as the 2024 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year.

"Best fan support!" Jackson wrote with two red and yellow hearts.

Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, shattered multiple rookie quarterback records.

The NFL and Pepsi officially crowned Daniels the 2024 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year. Daniels' statistical achievements are remarkable, setting new benchmarks across multiple categories:

Highest completion percentage for a rookie quarterback in NFL history

Most rushing yards by a rookie quarterback ever

Fourth-highest passer rating for a qualified rookie quarterback

3,568 passing yards

25 touchdown passes

891 rushing yards

Six rushing touchdowns

100.1 passer rating

69.0% completion percentage

The announcement came during the NFL Honors event at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans on Thursday. Jayden Daniels beat out five other top rookies, including Brock Bowers, Bucky Irving, Malik Nabers, Bo Nix and Brian Thomas Jr.

Jayden Daniels' season of defining moments

NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Daniels' rookie year was punctuated by several game-changing moments. In his first primetime game against the Cincinnati Bengals, he delivered a clutch touchdown with just over two minutes remaining.

A critical moment came against the Philadelphia Eagles. Down two points, Daniels orchestrated a game-winning drive, connecting with wide receiver Jamison Crowder for a touchdown with just six seconds left on the clock. This victory prevented the Eagles from clinching the NFC East Division.

His playoff performance was equally impressive. In the wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Daniels converted a crucial fourth-and-two play. He found Terry McLaurin in the end zone, sending the Commanders to the divisional round.

Against the Detroit Lions, Daniels threw a 38-yard bomb to Dyami Brown. This play set up a touchdown that gave Washington a 10-point lead at halftime. The Commanders eventually won the game by 14 points.

Daniels started and won 14 games, including playoff matchups. This ties the record set by Ben Roethlisberger in 2004. He became only the fourth rookie quarterback to start and win multiple playoff games, joining an elite group that includes Joe Flacco, Brock Purdy and Mark Sanchez.

In his acceptance speech, Daniels expressed gratitude:

"I am honored and blessed to be named the 2024 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year. Thank you to all the fans who took the time to vote for me all season."

Jayden Daniels transformed the Commanders' fortunes, leading the team from four wins in the previous season to 12 victories in 2024.

