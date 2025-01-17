Jayden Daniels' mother Regina Jackson hypes Commanders QB as team heads to Divisional Round vs. Lions

Jayden Daniels is entering the biggest game of his young professional career so far on Saturday, when his Washington Commanders visit the dominant top-seeded Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round.

The second-drafted rookie quarterback had proven himself the future savior of the franchise by leading them to a 12-5 record, their best record since their Super Bowl-winning 1991 season, while setting rookie records for rushing yards and completion percentage.

Ahead of the game, his mother Regina Jackson, an NFLPA-certified agent, posted this on her Instagram Stories:

"1 down. Detroit here he comes!!"

Regina Jackson hypes up her son Jayden Daniels before Divisional Round game

What makes Jayden Daniels special, according to Commanders announcer

Quarterback instability has been a major problem for the Commanders ever since Mark Rypien's final season in 1993. However, it became only more profound when Dan Snyder purchased the franchise in 1999.

Some of the most notorious moments from that carousel include mismanaging an injury to supposed future savior Robert Griffin III; franchise-tagging Kirk Cousins twice rather than extending him long-term, which led to his departure for the Minnesota Vikings, and a horrifically gruesome leg injury to Alex Smith that eventually led to his retirement two seasons later.

Then came Jayden Daniels. Analysts predicted that he would turn into something special, but radio play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein shared more insight into when the realization happened.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated's Craig Larson Jr, he said:

"Jayden never looked like a rookie. I never saw him have a bad practice or a bad day, even back in training camp."

He continued:

"Much of it I attribute to his work ethic and his humility. He also has a high, high athletic ceiling of course. He’s just special all the way around."

How Jayden Daniels can help Commanders upset Lions in Divisional Round

Larson also shared what Daniels and his team must do to defeat the Lions:

"It’s in their best interest to win time of possession... With the Lions defense banged up, I believe the Commanders can run it better. If they do that, and they put together some methodical drives which they’ve been known for this season, they might find themselves in a one score game in the 4th quarter."

It was a notion initially brought up by former linebacker Luke Kuechly to Kay Adams:

“I think if they have to win, they have to help their defense out by controlling the football.

“They just have to convert third downs and continue to get fresh sets of downs and run the ball with Jayden Daniels... That’s one thing Detroit’s struggled with, quarterback scramble.”

Kickoff for the game is at 8 PM on Fox.

