  • Jayden Daniels' mother Regina turns heads in Gen-Z inspired outfit during Commanders vs. Bengals preseason game

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 19, 2025 16:31 GMT
Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty
Jayden Daniels' mother Regina's gameday outfit turned heads. - Source: Getty

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels took just four snaps during Monday's 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. His mother, Regina Jackson, was in attendance at the game, showing her support for her son.

She shared a snapshot of her gameday look for the Monday night preseason matchup on her Instagram stories. Jackson's outfit was very fashion-forward as she sported a pair of knee length black leather shorts.

She paired it with a custom white shirt that featured Daniels' #5 jersey number and a black Washington Commanders bomber jacket. Regina Jackson's outfit was capped off with ankle high black boots.

The Washington Commanders quarterback&#039;s mother, Regina Jackson&#039;s gameday outfit is turning heads. (Photo via Regina Jackson&#039;s Instagram Story)
The Washington Commanders quarterback's mother, Regina Jackson's gameday outfit is turning heads. (Photo via Regina Jackson's Instagram Story)

Daniels played just one series, which consisted of four snaps and a 14-yard touchdown run. He won't likely see any more time on the field for the Washington Commanders during the preseason.

Jayden Daniels' mother, Regina, started her own sports agency

Jayden Daniels' mother, Regina Jackson, has been instrumental in the quarterback's career since he was drafted second overall in 2024. Although Jackson isn't Daniels' agent, she is a NFLPA licensed sports agent and ensures that her son receives the proper guidance when it comes to NFL contracts and negotiations.

Ensuring her son has adequate financial guidance that will allow him to build his brand along with his career.

This offseason though, Regina took her role as a licensed sports agent a step further and launched her own agency, "Athletes in Control." She will now be able to help other athletes navigate their professional careers as well.

"Please welcome co-founder & @nflpa agent @_mz_jackson 🔏"-the official Instagram account of "Athletes in Control" posted.

In July 2025, the agency also announced Daniels as its brand ambassador. The Washington Commanders quarterback, who is a National Champion and a Heisman Trophy winner, has signed 16 different brand deals since he was drafted in the 2024 draft.

