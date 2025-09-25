  • home icon
  Jayden Daniels opens up about harsh reality on starting for Week 4 game vs Falcons

Jayden Daniels opens up about harsh reality on starting for Week 4 game vs Falcons

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 25, 2025 04:52 GMT
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty
Jayden Daniels opens up about harsh reality on starting for Week 4 game vs Falcons

Jayden Daniels discussed the chances of him returning as the starting quarterback of the Washington Commanders in Week 4. During Wednesday's media availability, he was questioned about his rehabilitation process and how much running and cutting he got to do on the injured knee after not participating in last week's 41-24 victory over the Raiders.

"Enough to feel good if I play on Sunday," Daniels said. "Obviously, it's not my decision.
Jayden Daniels injured himself in the fourth quarter of their 27-18 loss to the Packers in Week 2. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota took over the starting quarterback duties during last week's victory over the Raiders.

In that game, he completed 15 of the 21 passes he attempted for 201 yards while scoring two total touchdowns. Thus, even if Daniels is not able to return to the field in Week 4, the Commanders have a relatively safe option in the form of Marcus Mariota.

Before his injury, Daniels helped the team to a season-opening victory over the Giants. During that 21-6 victory, he completed 19 of the 30 passes he attempted for 233 yards and one passing touchdown.

The Commanders acquired Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick during the 2024 NFL draft. During his rookie debut as the QB1, he helped the team make it to the NFC Championship game. Unfortunately, they lost to the Eagles, eliminating them from Super Bowl contention. Daniels recorded 3,568 yards and 25 TDs passing.

Former NFL star RGIII expressed his support to the Commanders for benching Jayden Daniels in Week 3 amid injury

After the team announced that Daniels would be replaced by Marcus Mariota in Week 3, former NFL star RGIII agreed with this decision.

In a tweet he shared on X, RGIII stated that it was the right call to let the quarterback take his time to rehabilitate and not rush him to make a comeback to the field. He also stated how it is the team's duty to protect a player's longevity in the league.

"The Washington Commanders are doing the right thing with Jayden Daniels by not playing him with a knee injury. Don't play with his long term future for short term gain. All players want to play, but it is the organizations job to protect the players future. Bravo."

The Commanders take on the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 28. Will Jayden Daniels make his return in this showdown?

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
