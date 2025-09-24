Jayden Daniels injury update Week 4: Commanders HC Dan Quinn shares star QB's status ahead of Falcons clash

Jayden Daniels missed his first NFL game due to a knee injury. The Washington Commanders quarterback was sidelined for the Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. He suffered a knee sprain versus the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 11 and hasn't been participating in practice sessions since.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn provided a positive update on Daniels on Wednesday. The quarterback is expected to return to pratice as a limited participant.

"#Commanders coach Dan Quinn tells reporters that QB Jayden Daniels will practice on a limited basis, but WR Terry McLaurin won't," NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted.

Daniels led Washington to the NFC championship game in his rookie season last year. He won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and earned his first Pro Bowl honor. Daniels' performance is considered among the greatest rookie seasons in league history.

He started the 2025 campaign on a high note. Daniels went 19 of 30 for 233 yards and one touchdown in the 21-6 season opener win against the New York Giants. He also recorded 11 carries for 68 yards.

Daniels completed 24 of 42 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns in the 27-18 loss to the Packers. Although Marcus Mariota led the Commanders to their second victory, the team hopes to have Daniels back for Sunday's game.

Dan Quinn reveals plans for Jayden Daniels' return

Commanders coach Dan Quinn addressed the media on Monday and shared his strategy for Jayden Daniels' comeback. He said that they are going to observe the progress every day and will be able to make a better call on Wednesday.

"So he went through some things today, some more tomorrow, and that'll lead us up into Wednesday," Quinn said. "But when we get together prior to practice, I'll have a better idea for the plan. We've not nailed that down for the week as yet."

Daniels' injury is reportedly not a serious one, but his return date hasn't been finalized. The quarterback could play some snaps against the Falcons on Sunday, but if he doesn't, he'll likely return versus the LA Chargers in Week 5.

Washington has started the season with a 2-1 record and is aiming to contend for the Vince Lombardi trophy.

