RG III makes feelings known on Commanders sidelining Jayden Daniels after knee injury ahead of Week 3 clash vs. Raiders

Robert Griffin III endorsed the Washington Commanders' call to sideline Jayden Daniels for Sunday’s matchup with the Raiders. He applauded the organization for prioritizing long-term health over short-term gain. The rookie quarterback will miss his first career start after injuring his knee in last week’s loss.

Griffin responded to reports that Marcus Mariota would take over behind center. Drawing from his own history with the franchise, the former Heisman Trophy winner made it clear that he believes the team has learned from past mistakes.

The retired quarterback posted on X on Saturday, just after coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Mariota would get the nod against Las Vegas.

“The Washington Commanders are doing the right thing with Jayden Daniels by not playing him with a knee injury," Griffin wrote. "Don’t play with his long term future for short term gain. All players want to play, but it is the organization’s job to protect the players future. Bravo.”

Jayden Daniels sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter of Washington’s 27-18 defeat at Green Bay, a game in which he was sacked four times. He underwent an MRI earlier in the week, which revealed a sprain. He has been limited in practice since.

Marcus Mariota gets his first start since his 2022 Atlanta stint, as Jayden Daniels remains sidelined

Marcus Mariota steps into the lineup for the first time in three years, earning the start for Washington’s Week 3 contest. The 2015 No. 2 pick missed part of training camp while managing an Achilles issue, but has been cleared and remained fully active leading into the season. Now in his second year with Washington, he takes over in Jayden Daniels’ absence.

Dan Quinn explained Friday that Daniels had not fully recovered and reiterated the team’s intent to be cautious with its starter’s timeline. The second-year passer wore a knee brace and did not take part in the week’s early practices.

Veteran wideout Terry McLaurin voiced his support for Daniels, while also backing Mariota to lead the offense.

"I'm always talking to Jayden and just encouraging him to, first of all, just take care of himself and know it's a long season," McLaurin said. "But at the end of the day, we know he's a competitor, and if any of us are in that situation, we want to be out here and help the team and be able to play."

Both teams head into Sunday’s meeting at 1-1. Washington opened the year with a win over the Giants before falling to Green Bay, while Las Vegas defeated New England before losing to the Chargers.

