Jayden Daniels reacts to Zach Ertz re-signing with Commanders for $9,000,000 worth contract

After trading for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, the Washington Commanders have made another significant move to bolster their offense. The team is bringing back veteran tight end Zach Ertz on a one-year contract.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the 34-year-old has signed a deal worth $6.5 million in guaranteed money, which could rise to $9 million, provided he hits the incentives in his contract.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is ecstatic about Ertz's return and made his feelings known on his Instagram stories. He shared the post from the league's official page announcing the tight end's return to Washington and added five exclamation marks as a caption to showcase his excitement.

The opportunity to play alongside the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year was seemingly one of the primary reasons why Ertz chose to return to the Commanders. Following the team's season-ending loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, the veteran spoke about how enjoyable playing with the rookie quarterback was. He said:

"I think just being able to be here with the group of guys, the people, the quarterback, Kliff [Kingsbury], DQ [Dan Quinn], has just really allowed me to enjoy every single day... And, obviously, playing with Jayden [Daniels] was extremely fun. It was a one-year [deal] so far, but I feel like we're just scratching the surface as a quarterback and tight end combination."

Zach Ertz stats: TE's bounce back year in Washington

Zach Ertz endured a difficult 2023 campaign. The tight end requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals, and after finding no suitors, the franchise waived him, allowing him to pick his landing spot. However, no team showcased an interest in signing him.

He spent the final 10 games of the regular season on the sidelines before signing for the Detroit Lions for their playoff run, which lasted only a week after they added the tight end to the roster. The veteran was at a crossroads, and there were suggestions that he'd retire in the 2024 off-season.

However, he signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Commanders, and it proved to be a stellar decision. He finished the season with 66 receptions for 654 yards and seven touchdowns. Ertz built a terrific rapport with Jayden Daniels and was often the quarterback's go-to target in the red zone. The duo was keen on remaining teammates, and Washington's front office adhered to their wishes.

