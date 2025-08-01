Jayden Daniels reveals how Deebo Samuel is making Commanders QB's life easier as Terry McLaurin waits for contract

Washington Commanders second-year QB Jayden Daniels recently praised his new teammate Deebo Samuel. When asked to describe the kind of connection he has with Samuel in an interview with Kay Adams of the Up and Adams Show on Thursday, Daniels had only positive things to say about the seasoned receiver.&quot;Just two people on the same page building that chemistry,&quot; Daniels said. &quot;Deebo is obviously an All-Pro type of player. He's been in the game for a long time now. So I'm excited to go out there and work with him daily, but he makes life easier so I am very happy about it.&quot;Daniels thinks Samuel's ability to track deep balls is one of his underrated qualities. According to him, the receiver's ability to track the ball has been evident during their practice sessions together, even though he was most known for his after-the-catch skills while he was with the San Francisco 49ers.&quot;Just how good he was at tracking football,&quot; Daniels said when asked what he notices from watching Samuel's tape. &quot;He was more so over in San Francisco getting a ball and letting them break a couple of tackles but deep down we've connected on a couple of touchdowns through our camp tracking the ball so I really love that about him.”Samuel, who the Commanders acquired in February by giving up a fifth-round pick to the Niners, is expected to give the offense a new dimension and give Daniels a reliable target who can make big plays.With receiver Terry McLaurin's future with the team still up in the air, Commanders fans will be hoping that Daniels and Samuel's connection blossoms quickly.McLaurin led the club in receptions with 86 catches for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024. However, following several unsuccessful talks to extend his contract, he recently asked to be traded away from the Commanders.Samuel will most likely be asked to take over as the leading wide receiver if McLaurin departs Washington this summer.Jayden Daniels feels a major difference heading into his second year in the NFLJayden Daniels, who joined the league as a rookie last season, just needed to concentrate on becoming familiar with the offense of the Washington Commanders in 2024. His sole focus was on adapting to the NFL rather than on leadership; however, this perspective seems to have shifted as he enters his second year in the league.Daniels noted on Thursday that he has become more accustomed to the Commanders' offensive strategy, but he now has additional leadership responsibilities.&quot;I think so,&quot; Daniels answered when asked if he feels a difference going into 2025. &quot;Just being more comfortable in the offense, another year under my belt under the system. I understand what Kliff is calling and what we want to accomplish as an offense. I got different tools in my tool belt to get to different protections, to get to different runs versus certain looks. Most definitely night and day.&quot;Daniels had one of the best rookie seasons in memory last year. He had 3,568 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns while also adding 891 rushing yards and another six touchdowns on the ground on his way to winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.