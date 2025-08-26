Jayden Daniels sends 4-word message as Terry McLaurin lands monster $96,000,000 deal after tense contract holdoff

Terry McLaurin’s contract holdout has officially ended, and his quarterback in Washington couldn’t be happier. On Monday, the Commanders signed their star wide receiver to a new three-year extension worth $96 million. This came despite the 2024 Second-team All-Pro player requesting a trade three weeks before that.

On Instagram, Jayden Daniels expressed his excitement to have the Ohio State product back in the fold just before the start of the regular season jokingly asking him.

“Lemme hold some money.” The reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month posted.

Jayden Daniels Instagram post

Daniels’ rookie contract guarantees him $37.75 million.

Since being drafted by Washington in the third round of the 2019 draft, McLaurin has been the go-to guy in the receiving department regardless of who was behind centre. He’s led the team in receiving yards in all six of his regular seasons in the NFL, reaching 1,000+ yards in five consecutive campaigns.

With Daniels in his rookie season in 2024, he and McLaurin were a deadly offensive duo, as the Commanders went from 4-13 in 2023 to a 12-5 record in the previous campaign. Together, they helped Washington make it to the NFC Championship Game. In the playoffs, McLaurin made 14 catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 16.2 yards per catch. They ranked 17th in team passing last season, averaging 215.6 yards per game.

In preseason, the Commanders lost all three of their games, though neither Daniels nor McLaurin played a single snap. Washington begins their regular season on Sunday by welcoming the New York Giants to Northwest Stadium.

Washington’s offense the big winner in McLaurin’s extension

Before Jayden Daniels’ arrival, Terry McLaurin had been the heart and soul of the Commanders’ offense, and his return will be a big boost for one of the NFC contending teams.

According to ESPN Washington’s offense, in particular, coordinator Kliff Kingsbury

is the big winner with the McLaurin extension.

“Over his six NFL seasons, McLaurin had become the ‘heartbeat’ of the offense, providing energy, emotion and passion for the unit, one former Washington assistant coach told ESPN recently, and the receiver was routinely voted a team captain.”

McLaurin joins a Washington team expected to be even more dynamic in the passing game this upcoming season after signing former First-team All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. Add to that the experience of tight end Zach Ertz, and there’s plenty of reason to believe the Commanders will be a dangerous team to contend with on the offensive side of the ball.

