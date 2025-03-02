  • home icon
  Jayden Daniels sends blunt 2-word message to Deebo Samuel after WR's blockbuster trade to Commanders

Jayden Daniels sends blunt 2-word message to Deebo Samuel after WR's blockbuster trade to Commanders

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Mar 02, 2025 04:08 GMT
NFC Championship Game: Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty
Jayden Daniels received a new wide receiver on Saturday - Source: Getty

Jayden Daniels received a new weapon on Saturday. The Washington Commanders finalized a blockbuster trade with the San Francisco 49ers for wide receiver Deebo Samuel, bolstering their wide receiver group after a fantastic rookie season by Daniels.

The young quarterback was voted the Offensive Rookie of the Year (OROY) for his performances during the 2024 season. The Commanders made it to the NFC Championship Game, but the Philadelphia Eagles easily handled them, as the future champions won 55-23 to book their ticket to Super Bowl LIX.

Washington had a great season. However, there was a consensus among fans and reporters that the Commanders still had to plug a few holes before competing with the Eagles for the conference. Improving the wide receiver group was a priority, and Samuel's arrival gave a new weapon to the young quarterback.

After the trade was reported, the quarterback took to Instagram to express his reaction to Deebo's arrival. His message was short, but he made his goals clear to Samuel: it's time to work.

Jayden Daniels&#039; message to Deebo Samuel
Jayden Daniels' message to Deebo Samuel

Commanders can pay Deebo Samuel's salary due to Jayden Daniels' rookie contract

There's nothing more valuable to an NFL franchise than a great quarterback under a rookie deal. This way, they can improve other parts of the roster while paying a superstar quarterback just a small fraction of the money.

With Daniels entering just his second season in the league, he's still receiving a lower salary due to the rookie scale. As such, Washington entered the offseason with a clear need but loads of cap space, with just under $100 million available to splash in free agency.

Samuel has just one year remaining on his contract. Washington will pay him $17.5 million for this season, while San Francisco is responsible for $31 million in dead cap due to the void years attached to the contract.

The 49ers received a 5th-round pick for the wide receiver. With just one year remaining, it's likely that the Commanders will negotiate an extension, which is common practice after a trade for a player. Even with $17.5 million used in cap space, Washington can still sign a ton of free agents if they desire.

Edited by Brad Taningco
