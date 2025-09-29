  • home icon
  • Jayden Daniels sends prayer for Malik Nabers as Giants WR reportedly suffers ACL injury vs. Chargers

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 29, 2025 16:16 GMT
2024 LSU Archive - Source: Getty
Jayden Daniels sent prayers to former teammate Jayden Daniels.- Source: Getty

Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels may be NFC East rivals now but, in college they were teammates at LSU. On Sunday, Nabers went down with a knee injury that was immediately speculated as an ACL tear. Nabers injured his knee in the first half of the game against the Chargers. The wide receiver turned awkwardly as he attempted to catch a pass.

Jayden Daniels sent his well wishes on Monday morning to his former collegiate teammates. Daniels shared a photo of himself and Nabers on the field after a previous matchup between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants.

"u a solider.. i got u brudda."-Jayden Daniels captioned the post.
Jayden Daniels sent well wishes to Malik Nabers. (Photo via Jayden Daniels&#039; Instagram Story)
Jayden Daniels has been dealing with his own knee injury and missed the last two games for the Washington Commanders. Daniels is expected to return to the field for the Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jaxson Dart shared well wishes to Malik Nabers after big win over Chargers

Quarterback Jaxson Dart made his starting debut on Sunday for the New York Giants. The rookie quarterback was the spark the team had hoped he would be for the offense after a disappointing 0-3 start to the season.

The excitement surrounding Dart's debut came to a crashing halt in the first half when wide receiver Malik Nabers was carted off the field with a knee injury. After the 21-18 win, Jaxson Dart spoke to reporters and sent his well wishes and prayers to his teammates, expressing his desire to check in on Nabers after the press conference.

"Prayers to him... He's going to be one of my first phone calls to check on him"-Dart told reporters.
On Monday morning, the New York Giants and their loyal fan base officially received the news they were hoping not to hear. The second-year wide receiver did in fact suffer an ACL tear and is officially out for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season.

Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants offense will need to find a way to continue to find success without their top wide receiver.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
