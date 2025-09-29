Jayden Daniels sends prayer for Malik Nabers as Giants WR reportedly suffers ACL injury vs. Chargers

Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels may be NFC East rivals now but, in college they were teammates at LSU. On Sunday, Nabers went down with a knee injury that was immediately speculated as an ACL tear. Nabers injured his knee in the first half of the game against the Chargers. The wide receiver turned awkwardly as he attempted to catch a pass. Jayden Daniels sent his well wishes on Monday morning to his former collegiate teammates. Daniels shared a photo of himself and Nabers on the field after a previous matchup between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants. &quot;u a solider.. i got u brudda.&quot;-Jayden Daniels captioned the post. Jayden Daniels sent well wishes to Malik Nabers. (Photo via Jayden Daniels' Instagram Story)Jayden Daniels has been dealing with his own knee injury and missed the last two games for the Washington Commanders. Daniels is expected to return to the field for the Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jaxson Dart shared well wishes to Malik Nabers after big win over ChargersQuarterback Jaxson Dart made his starting debut on Sunday for the New York Giants. The rookie quarterback was the spark the team had hoped he would be for the offense after a disappointing 0-3 start to the season. The excitement surrounding Dart's debut came to a crashing halt in the first half when wide receiver Malik Nabers was carted off the field with a knee injury. After the 21-18 win, Jaxson Dart spoke to reporters and sent his well wishes and prayers to his teammates, expressing his desire to check in on Nabers after the press conference. &quot;Prayers to him... He's going to be one of my first phone calls to check on him&quot;-Dart told reporters. On Monday morning, the New York Giants and their loyal fan base officially received the news they were hoping not to hear. The second-year wide receiver did in fact suffer an ACL tear and is officially out for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season. Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants offense will need to find a way to continue to find success without their top wide receiver.