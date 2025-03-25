"Jayden Daniels is a special guy" - Chase Daniel warns against unfair expectations for rookie QBs

Chase Daniel isn't a fan of NFL franchises already pinning their hopes on Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, who are top college quarterbacks entering the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

In a video posted on Tuesday by "The Facility," the former NFL quarterback cautioned about placing high expectations on rookie quarterbacks like Ward and Sanders. He said:

“I think we got really, really—what’s the word—lucky with the quarterback play last year. Because Drake May, I thought, played really well down the stretch. Jayden Daniels—we’re putting him in top-five lists this year as a top quarterback. And then you look at Bo Nix, who made the playoffs with a not-so-great offense for the Denver Broncos. I think last year’s class was really, really good—borderline elite.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Like, Jayden Daniels is a special guy. When you look at Cam and when you look at Shedeur, in my opinion, their games are different."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Daniel also discussed the pros and cons of Ward and Sanders. He believes Cam wins from the pocket and avoids sacks, but he makes risky, aggressive plays that might backfire. Shedeur is a traditional drop-back passer who can sometimes evade pressure, but he takes too many sacks. Some sacks occur because he holds the ball for too long, while others are the result of poor blocking.

Chase Daniel gives verdict on Aaron Rodgers - Mike Tomlin partnership

Chase Daniel also shared his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers possibly joining the Pittsburgh Steelers under coach Mike Tomlin. He believes Rodgers and Tomlin have different personalities, which could make it difficult for them to work together. Appearing on the podcast "Scoop City," alongside Dianna Russini on Monday, he said:

Ad

“Tomlin and Rodgers are going to get along? That's what you said. You're like, ‘They should get along.’ They're polar opposites. They couldn't be more different.” [23:19]

When Russini offered her take on Tomlin being a stand-up guy and having the ability to work with all ranges of personalities, Chase Daniel disagreed. He said:

“I think Mike Tomlin has a tremendous ability to adapt to whatever is in front of him to get the most out of them. I’m leaving out 50 players off the top of my head right now. Tough personalities, distractors, he can handle Aaron Rodgers. Give me a weird quarterback over a psychotic wide receiver any day of the week. I don’t think you can manage Rodgers. He is going to do what he wants.”

Ad

For now, Rodgers remains a free agent, and any speculation about him playing for the Steelers is unfounded.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How much cap space do the Steelers have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for AFC North franchise ahead of NFL draft