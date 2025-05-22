Jayden Daniels' team speaks out against rising "antisemitism" as deadly violence hits Israeli Embassy staff in DC 

The Washington Commanders took a stand against hate crimes plaguing their home city after two Israeli diplomats were gunned down outside a Jewish museum. The NFL franchise condemned the rise of antisemitism following Wednesday night's deadly shooting that shocked the nation's capital.
The Commanders' organization, led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels heading into his second season, issued its statement Thursday. The team represents Washington, D.C., where the tragic murders of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim occurred near government buildings and tourist sites.
The Commanders released their official response on May 22, 2025, addressing the shooting that took place outside the Capital Jewish Museum. The organization spoke directly to the growing concerns about antisemitic violence in their city.
"We are deeply saddened by the tragic murders of two young Israeli diplomats outside the Capital Jewish Museum last night. Antisemitism and hate have no place in our city and society, and we join the entire DMV in offering our thoughts and prayers to the families of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim. May their memories be a blessing," the team said.
The victims were leaving an event at the museum when Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, allegedly opened fire. Police found both diplomats unconscious and unresponsive at the scene. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but both were pronounced dead on arrival.
More details about the Israeli Embassy shooting
Lischinsky and Milgrim were preparing for their engagement, with wedding plans that would never come to fruition.
Israel's ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, shared heartbreaking details about the couple's future together. Lischinsky had purchased an engagement ring just days before the attack, planning to propose to Milgrim during their upcoming trip to Jerusalem.
"The young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem," Leiter told reporters on Thursday.
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser condemned the killings and vowed the city would not tolerate terrorist acts or antisemitic violence. The FBI launched an investigation to determine whether the attack constitutes terrorism or a hate crime. Yaron Lischinsky, a joint German-Israeli national, worked as a research assistant at the embassy after serving in the Israeli military.
According to her father, Robert, Sarah Milgrim, an American from Kansas, handled public diplomacy duties and maintained friendships with Palestinian and Israeli colleagues.
