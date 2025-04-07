Jayden Higgins NFL Draft: Best landing spot for Iowa State WR

Jayden Higgins had a dominant season in 2024, his final year as a member of the Iowa State Cyclones. The former two-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class finished with 1,183 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 87 receptions.

While he spent four seasons at the collegiate level, Higgins improved in each year, truly breaking out in his two seasons with the Cyclones. He is set to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, which is viewed as having a strong wide receiver class.

While several wide receivers are projected to go in the top ten of the draft, many others are expected to be contributors early on. That includes Higgins, who many believe has the potential to make an impact right away.

The former Cyclones wide receiver is projected to be a late first-round or early second-round pick. Higgins is viewed as having great ball skills and the ability to create separation.

Jayden Higgins' potential landing spot in the 2025 NFL Draft

While Jayden Higgins may not be the top-rated wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, he could have the opportunity to compete for playing time right away. NFL.com projects that he will eventually be a plus starter.

One potential fit in the early portion of the draft could be the Green Bay Packers. The Packers have a clear need at wide receiver that they failed to address in free agency. Jayden Reed led all Green Bay wideouts with 857 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 55 receptions last season. While his production was solid, he largely played out of the slot and does not have the frame of an X receiver.

Meanwhile, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks have all shown flashes, but also been inconsistent. Watson, who was the X receiver last season, suffered a torn ACL in Week 18 and won't be back until the second half of the 2025 season.

While the Packers have not drafted a wide receiver in the first round since 2002, that could change in 2025. The position stands out as a clear need for a team that finished in the top eight in scoring offense and scoring defense last season. Meanwhile, Higgins could compete for playing time right out of the gate in Green Bay.

