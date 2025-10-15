Jayden Reed drops 3-word reaction to Rashee Rice's viral video ahead of Chiefs WR's return for Raiders game in Week 7

Rashee Rice posted a video on his Instagram page ahead of his return to action. Fellow wide receiver Jayden Reed took to the comment section to express his excitement at Rice's impending season debut.Green Bay Packers wideout Reed dropped a three-word reaction, stating,&quot;Wait is ova&quot;Jayden Reed drops a 3-word reaction to Rashee Rice's viral video ahead of Chiefs WR's return for Raiders game in Week 7The wait Reed is talking about is the suspension that Rice served to start the 2025 season. The Kansas City Chiefs' WR got a six-game suspension due to a criminal conviction stemming from a 2024 Dallas car crash.Rice pleaded guilty to two third-degree felonies, namely: one count of racing on a highway causing bodily injury and one count of collision involving serious bodily injury. He was sentenced to five years of probation, 30 days in jail, and ordered to pay $115,481 to the victims of the crash for out-of-pocket medical expenses.The NFL looked to suspend the one-time Super Bowl winner for at least ten games following the conviction. However, the NFL Players Association played a part in the league reducing it to the six-game suspension Rice has now served. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhat's next for Rashee Rice and the Chiefs?Rashee Rice is all set to make his season debut against the Las Vegas Raiders. Rice will join a wide receiver room that includes Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, and JuJu Smith-Schuster.Rice was the Chiefs' primary wide receiver target in their last Super Bowl win. However, the team has since expanded their receiver room to include Worthy and Brown. Travis Kelce still plays a significant role in Andy Reid's offensive game plan.The Kansas City Chiefs have started the season on mixed form. The Patrick Mahomes-led side is 3-3 and is fresh off a win over the Detroit Lions in Week 6. They've recorded wins over the New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, and Lions, while their losses were to the Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Jacksonville Jaguars.Next up for Rice and the Chiefs is a showdown against divisional rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders, in Arrowhead. They'll look to go above .500 with a win against Pete Carroll's side.