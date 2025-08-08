  • home icon
  • Jaydon Blue injury: Cowboys rookie RB faces major scare after being stepped on during training camp

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Aug 08, 2025 15:01 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Brian Schottenheimer can breathe a little easier knowing the injury to one of his new offensive playmakers isn’t as bad as originally thought.

Jaydon Blue, who’d been making a strong impression during the off-season, hurt his ankle in training camp this week. Dallas Cowboys beat reporter Nick Harris updated the running back’s condition on Friday, saying:

“Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue’s MRI revealed a bone bruise in his heel after it was stepped on in today’s practice, according to a @startelegram source.”
Blue was taken in the fifth round of April’s draft out of the University of Texas, rushing for a career-high 730 yards with the Longhorns last season. The Houston-born running back is expected to add some much-needed agility and top-end speed to the team’s rushing attack, while also creating mismatches for them on offense.

In 2024, the Cowboys struggled on the ground, finishing 27th in the league in average rushing yards per game (100.3). Blue isn’t expected to be the starter at that position, but new head coach Brian Schottenheimer is likely to utilize his skills to complement veterans Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams, both of whom signed with America’s Team earlier this off-season.

More good news for the Cowboys is that the man expected to create some holes for their running backs, and catch his share of passes, tight end Jake Ferguson may not hurt too badly either.

“Told Jake Ferguson’s back issue is ‘not serious.’ Still awaiting test results, but optimism early on,” tweeted Harris on Thursday.
Blue got his foot tangled up while being pulled by his facemask by defensive end Sam Williams on Thursday and was carted off as a result.

Blue defying expectations

Because of his size at 5’9” and 196 pounds, there was concern that Blue wouldn’t be able to take a hit and stay on his feet in the NFL.

Early into training camp though, he’s shown some unexpected power. His running backs coach, Derick Foster, has noticed significant maturity in his game.

“Jaydon’s very patient. He’s a patient runner. He’s got a really good feel for it,” he said on CowboysWire for USA Today.

They report that he put some of his bowling ball work on display Tuesday, running over a few Cowboy tacklers. Overall, he seems like a massive asset to a team that looked one-dimensional more often than not on offense a season ago.

Coming to the Cowboys at #149, Blue was considered by many to be the steal of the previous NFL Draft.

