Jaylen Waddle Trade Rumors: Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel sets record straight on star WR's future in Miami

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has addressed trade rumours surrounding his players, especially wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Waddle got linked with a potential trade to the New York Giants on Thursday, courtesy of an X post by the Athletic's Dan Duggan.McDaniel ruled out a trade move for Waddle or any Dolphins player during a chat with reporters on Friday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. He said:“All (trade) rumors about Miami Dolphins players are baseless, currently. And that’s unfortunate. Personally, this time of year bothers me for the sake of individual players having where he’s playing questioned by rumors.”Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfeLINKDolphins HC Mike McDaniel tells South Florida reporters: “All (trade) rumors about Miami Dolphins players are baseless, currently. And that’s unfortunate. Personally, this time of year bothers me for the sake of individual players having where he’s playing questioned by rumors.”The Giants have been on the lookout for a wide receiver since Malik Nabers picked up a season-ending ACL injury. With about a month before the trade deadline, the team's search has intensified. This is especially so as general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll both have their jobs hanging by a thread.Jaylen Waddle is not the only wideout to have supposedly popped up on the Giants’ radar. The franchise has been similarly linked to Jerry Jeudy, Chris Olave, and Jakobi Meyers.Waddle would be a great addition for the Giants. However, like McDaniel already pointed out, it's an unlikely trade. Although a trade towards the deadline by the Dolphins can't be ruled out, they're expected to keep Waddle.The 26-year-old fits into the franchise's long term plans. What's more, he'll be particularly important for the Dolphins’ offense in the absence of Tyreek Hill who's been sidelined with a knee injury.Jaylen Waddle gives take on trade rumoursAhead of the Dolphins’ clash with the Browns, star wideout Jaylen Waddle has reacted to trade rumors linking him to the New York Giants. The 26-year-old was asked if he's able to ignore the rumor mill on social media. He responded:“Not really. I really don’t see too much. If my agent or anything don’t contact me, then, I don’t see too much.”With a 1-5 record going into Sunday's game, Waddle and his teammates will be looking to get a win against the Browns. Concerns over the team's unity heightened this week following quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's comments about teammates coming late to player only meetings or skipping them altogether.Tagovailoa has since taken back his statement, committing to dealing with issues in house. The Browns are also 1-5 and desperately searching for a win.