  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jaylen Waddle Trade Rumors: Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel sets record straight on star WR's future in Miami

Jaylen Waddle Trade Rumors: Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel sets record straight on star WR's future in Miami

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 17, 2025 17:13 GMT
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and head coach Mike McDaniel
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and head coach Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has addressed trade rumours surrounding his players, especially wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Waddle got linked with a potential trade to the New York Giants on Thursday, courtesy of an X post by the Athletic's Dan Duggan.

Ad

McDaniel ruled out a trade move for Waddle or any Dolphins player during a chat with reporters on Friday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. He said:

“All (trade) rumors about Miami Dolphins players are baseless, currently. And that’s unfortunate. Personally, this time of year bothers me for the sake of individual players having where he’s playing questioned by rumors.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Giants have been on the lookout for a wide receiver since Malik Nabers picked up a season-ending ACL injury. With about a month before the trade deadline, the team's search has intensified. This is especially so as general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll both have their jobs hanging by a thread.

Jaylen Waddle is not the only wideout to have supposedly popped up on the Giants’ radar. The franchise has been similarly linked to Jerry Jeudy, Chris Olave, and Jakobi Meyers.

Ad

Waddle would be a great addition for the Giants. However, like McDaniel already pointed out, it's an unlikely trade. Although a trade towards the deadline by the Dolphins can't be ruled out, they're expected to keep Waddle.

The 26-year-old fits into the franchise's long term plans. What's more, he'll be particularly important for the Dolphins’ offense in the absence of Tyreek Hill who's been sidelined with a knee injury.

Jaylen Waddle gives take on trade rumours

Ahead of the Dolphins’ clash with the Browns, star wideout Jaylen Waddle has reacted to trade rumors linking him to the New York Giants. The 26-year-old was asked if he's able to ignore the rumor mill on social media. He responded:

Ad
“Not really. I really don’t see too much. If my agent or anything don’t contact me, then, I don’t see too much.”
Ad

With a 1-5 record going into Sunday's game, Waddle and his teammates will be looking to get a win against the Browns. Concerns over the team's unity heightened this week following quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's comments about teammates coming late to player only meetings or skipping them altogether.

Tagovailoa has since taken back his statement, committing to dealing with issues in house. The Browns are also 1-5 and desperately searching for a win.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Kayode Akinwumi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications