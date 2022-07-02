What is fentanyl? Ravens DE Jaylon Ferguson's death attributed to effects of deadly chemical

The NFL world was rocked last month when the sudden death of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson was announced. Whilst the circumstances were unknown at the time, the Baltimore Police Department refused to rule out the possibility of an accidental overdose.

This led to speculation online over the young star's death, and today the coroner has released autopsy results which confirm that Ferguson died as a result of an accidental overdose, caused by a combination of fentanyl and cocaine.

The former Louisiana Tech star was found unresponsive at home in Baltimore, and despite the efforts of medical personnel, never regained consciousness. He is survived by his fiancee and three young children under the age of five. The Ravens released the following statement:

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

In the days following the tragedy, his head coach, John Harbaugh, and some of Ferguson's teammates shared their thoughts. Harbaugh said:

"Jaylon was a good-hearted, gentle person who loved his family and his team. He was a joy to talk with and be around every day. You always wanted to see and talk to 'Ferg.' Our prayers and our help go to his family."

Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley had this to say:

"Going against him in practice, he would always tell me when I was doing a good job, even when it meant it was against himself. He was so excited every time he had a new kid who was about to be born. He always talked about them."

What is fentanyl?

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid painkiller, often used in palliative care. It is the strongest prescription painkiller on the market. It is one hundred times more potent than morphine, and fifty times stronger than heroin.

It comes in multiple different forms, including injections, patches, lozenges, and even lollipops. It can cause several side effects, including nausea, vomiting, drowsyness, and confusion.

The biggest issue, as with every opioid medication, is that it will depress the respiratory system and slow the heart rate. This can lead to unconsciousness, and eventually cardiac or respiratory arrest, which appears to have occurred with Jaylon Ferguson.

Fentanyl has hit the headlines over the past few years. Its increased availability on the illegal market has seen fentanyl-related deaths double in the US in just two years. Its use has to be strictly monitored and is calculated based on an individual’s size and weight, such is its potency. It is very easy to overdose on, hence the reason for the dramatic increase in fentanyl-related deaths. Sadly, this death-rate shows no signs of slowing.

