Who was Jaylon Ferguson? Ravens third round pick passes away under unfortunate circumstances

This morning, Wednesday, June 22nd, it was announced that Baltimore Ravens linebacker/defenseive end Jaylon Ferguson has passed away.

Baltimore announced the passing via Twitter.

The Ravens Tweeted:

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a kind, respectful man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as much as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Ferguson’s agent released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a wonderful young man full of love and life. He will be remembered not just as a football player, but as a great father, son, brother and friend. The family asks for your continued prayers.”

No cause of death has been given at the moment, but Ferguson was just 26 years old at the time of his death.

Ferguson was Baltimores' third-round selection in 2019.

He played in college at Louisiana Tech University. In college, he was a menace as an edge rusher.

He was a two-time First-Team All C-USA and won the C-USA Defensive Player of the Year in 2018. Ferguson had at least 12+ sacks in every season. In his four seasons at Louisiana Tech, he recorded a whopping 67.5 sacks, 187 tackles, and 7 forced fumbles.

In three seasons with the Ravens, he played in 38 total games. In those games, he recorded 62 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 2 pass deflections.

Jaylon Ferguson becomes the third NFL player this off-season that’s passed away

With the tragic news of Ferguson passing away, he became the third NFL player to pass away this off-season.

On May 30, 2022, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident in Dallas, Texas. The crash took place around 2:28 a.m. on Monday, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department. Gladney's 26-year-old girlfriend, Andrea Mercedes Palacios, was also in the car with him and passed away.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was struck by a dump truck on a highway and passed away on April 9th when his car ran out of gas.

With the recent news of Ferguson passing away, it's just another example of life being short. In any given moment, anything can happen to anyone, even athletes.

