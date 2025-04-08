The Chicago Bears made important moves during the offseason. But cornerback Jaylon Johnson does not want to hear about them: the only thing that the defender cares about is winning games late into the season.
Johnson, an All-Pro cornerback who signed a four-year, $76 million contract extension with the franchise, has been one of the franchise's cornerstones since he was drafted in 2020. However, success has eluded the Bears, who haven't won a playoff game in 15 years.
With the players reporting for the start of Chicago's offseason program on Monday, the cornerback was asked during a press conference about his excitement with the arrival of new head coach Ben Johnson. While he revealed his intrigue, he made it clear that the only thing that matters to him is winning games:
“Hype don’t win you no games. I’ve been here a minute. I’ve been through the hype. And we don’t win no games. So, for me, if it’s not about winning, quite honestly, I don’t really care about it. . . . I’ve been through it too many times, man. I’m going to get excited when we win in November. And December. And when we change some things and get into the playoffs. That’s when I’m going to get excited.”
Coach Johnson joined the franchise after an impressive three-year stint as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. He was considered the hottest head coach prospect available in 2025 and will work in the development of Caleb Williams.
Bears players highlight the initial impact of head coach Ben Johnson
Another player who was present for the start of Chicago's offseason program was second-year quarterback Caleb Williams. With plenty of expectations over his shoulders, the quarterback highlighted how the first meeting with the head coach went:
“Said a bunch of do’s, said a bunch of don’ts, and set a precedent for what we’re going to be like as a team, finding our identity. We’re excited. Obviously, we have to put in the work.”
The Bears will be looking to improve from a 5-12 season in 2024, which ended with disappointment and the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus following a 4-2 start.
