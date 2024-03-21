Caleb Williams may be Chicago-bound as the Bears could draft the USC star as the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. But cornerback Jaylon Johnson isn't sold on the hype around the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner.

On Wednesday, Johnson appeared on the "Up & Adams Show" where the CB spoke on how the Bears locker room would receive Caleb Williams if the QB gets picked No. 1 . He sent a crystal-clear message – to not bring any of the "Hollywood stuff" to Halas Hall:

"You just humble yourself coming into the building," Johnson said. "You can't bring that Hollywood stuff into the building especially with guys who have played the game at a high level for consecutive years – Tremaine, TJ, Keenan Allen. We going to see through that. What you did in college, the Hollywood, it's like nah, you gotta prove yourself."

Caleb Williams has been extremely successful at the college level. During his two seasons with the USC Trojans, he threw for 8,170 yards, 72 passing touchdowns, along with 524 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns.

But the NFL is a different ball game. Johnson said the players will get to Williams first before judging him. The CB also mentioned that teammates will push his buttons to make him a better quarterback and help him overcome his weaknesses:

"I think there's a fine line between trying to prove a point to him but you also gotta get to know him. Because at the end of the day, we want him to be the absolute best he can be. That's what we're bringing him in for to win games."

Jaylon Johnson stung by Bears trading away Justin Fields

Speaking on the same show, Jaylon Johnson got candid on the Bears trading away Justin Fields. The 2023 Second-team All-Pro cornerback mentioned although he was preparing himself before the trade happened, the move gave him a reality check:

"For me, I was kinda preparing myself for the worst. Alright, let's just already process Justin being traded. And then even just having that last little bit of hope was something that I held onto a little bit. But when you actually see it come across your page on ESPN and the ticker going off it's like 'Damn, my dog really isn't gonna be with us no more.'"

The Chicago Bears traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a low compensation of a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. It could turn into a potential fourth-rounder if Fields plays a minimum of 51% of the snaps for the Steelers in the upcoming season.

The Bears will now shift their focus to the 2024 NFL draft, with all eyes on Caleb Williams.