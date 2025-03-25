Jaylon Moore marries longtime girlfriend Sidney after securing $30,000,000 deal with Chiefs

Offensive lineman Jaylon Moore married his longtime girlfriend Sidney Bradley weeks after penning a $30 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sidney shared a few pictures from their wedding photoshoot on Instagram on Saturday.

She captioned the post:

"Forever Moore 💍🤍"

Sidney wore white bridal wear, while Moore wore a three-piece blue suit with a white shirt and a tie. One picture showed the couple posing while kissing each other on top of a cliff.

The couple shares two sons.

Jaylon Moore and his wife Sidney excited to begin new chapter in Kansas City

The Chiefs signed Jaylon Moore in the offseason to a two-year deal worth $30 million. His contract includes a $7.49 million signing bonus and a $500,000 workout bonus spread equally over two seasons. He will also receive $960,000 as a roster bonus.

Moore expressed his excitement at the move, saying:

"In my opinion, the tape doesn't lie. I know it's a small sample size, but I mean, I just go out there and play ball the way I know how … They see something in me, so I'm excited to go balls to the wall for these guys."

His wife was equally excited, as she shared pictures of her flight to Kansas City and wrote:

"Goodbye SF & see you soon KC"

Sidney also penned a heartfelt goodbye to San Francisco.

"We welcomed both of our sons here. The Bay will always be near and dear to our hearts. We will miss each and every one of you. We could not thank the 49ers enough for all they have done for our family."

Moore was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round in 2021. His arrival in KC will help coach Andy Reid address the offensive line issues for his QB, Patrick Mahomes.

