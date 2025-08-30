JD Vance raises red flag about NFL potentially showing favoritism towards Travis Kelce’s Chiefs following All-Pro TE's engagement to Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement has stolen all the buzz in the world of pop culture and sports. However, United States Vice President JD Vance has raised some red flags and called out the NFL for potentially showing favoritism toward the Kansas City Chiefs in the near future.The Chiefs have won nine AFC West titles back-to-back and three Super Bowls in the last six seasons. Like Vance, many feel that the NFL is being biased towards Kansas just because of their star tight end's association with the biggest pop star in the world.In an exclusive interview with USA Today, Vance opened up about the situation and said that as a Cincinnati Bengals fan, he hopes the NFL doesn't favor his team's biggest rivals just because Kelce and Swift are engaged.&quot;I will say as a football fan − as a Cincinnati Bengals fan − I hope that the NFL does not put a thumb on the scale for the Kansas City Chiefs just because Travis Kelce is now getting married to maybe the most famous woman in the world,&quot; Vance said.Vance added that he is worried that the couple will have a &quot;Super Bowl wedding&quot; this season.&quot;You guys can't sort of have this, I'm worried they're going to have a Super Bowl wedding thing this season,&quot; Vance said. &quot;Can't do it. The Kansas City Chiefs have to follow the same rules as everybody else.&quot;He concluded by saying that if any referees are caught favoring the Chiefs, they should immediately be called out.&quot;So if we see the refs being particularly friendly to Kansas City Chiefs players, then I think all football fans should be willing to push back on the NFL and say, look, you guys got to be fair,&quot; Vance added. &quot;Just because Travis is getting married to Taylor, you still can't put your thumb on the scale for the Kansas City Chiefs.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementTaylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement this week on Instagram. On Sports Radio 810 WHB on Friday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid shared his candid reaction to the engagement, saying that he is happy for the couple.&quot;Listen, I’m happy for 'em,&quot; Reid said on Friday. &quot;It’s hard to find somebody that you fall in love with, that’s not an easy thing to really fall in love and it seems like they’re there. I think it’s a great deal for both of them.&quot;They like being around each other and that’s a plus I think. They’re both busy people in their own right, and both are very famous in their own right, so its kinda neat that they come together and handle themselves the way they do.&quot;The fans are now trying to figure out when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will get married.