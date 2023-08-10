Jed York Net Worth: How much is 49ers CEO worth in 2023?

Jed York is making headlines again - for the wrong reasons.

The CEO and principal owner of the San Francisco 49ers is facing charges of insider trading related to Chegg Inc., an educational technology company in Santa Clara, where the 49ers are based. Currently valued at a net worth of $200 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, York allegedly earned $1.4 million of that amount from selling shares in the company while sitting on its board.

The San Francisco Chronicle says:

"In two shareholders' lawsuits, York and other directors of Chegg Inc. stand accused of concealing the company's role in helping college students cheat on online exams. The company's revenue soared during the pandemic, as students learned they could use a Chegg account to get real-time answers to questions on college exams administered online."

Jed York Career Earnings

According to the Employment Security Commission of North Carolina, York is estimated to have earned $1 million annually as CEO of the San Francisco 49ers since assuming the role in 2008.

Besides his ventures in the NFL, he is also very active in soccer. In January 2015, he joined the ownership group of Sacramento Republic FC, which current plays in the United Soccer League but has plans to graduate to Major League Soccer. York is also indirectly involved in English soccer, with 49ers Enterprises, the business arm of his NFL franchise, having been a minority investor in Leeds United.

In non-sports ventures, he, in addition to being a board member at Chegg Inc., is the Chairman of the Board at the non-profit Silicon Valley Leadership Group.

When did Jed York become the owner San Francisco 49ers?

Jed York first joined the 49ers' ownership board in 2005, under the leadership of his mother Denise, who inherited the organization in the aftermath of a gambling scandal involving her brother Eddie. He became team president and CEO three years later.

His tenure, while marked by two Super Bowl appearances, has been marred by reports of being hard to please. Most notoriously, former head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired in early 2015 despite the first of said Super Bowl appearances and two further NFC Championship Game berths, purportedly because of a power struggle with then-general manager Trent Baalke, whom York backed.

The 49ers went 7-25 in the two seasons after Harbaugh's firing and would not regain their winning ways until after incumbent head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch arrived.