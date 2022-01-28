"She's a joke" - Former 49ers QB blasts Mina Kimes for Jimmy Garoppolo criticism 

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes had some words for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after the team’s win over the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round.

Jimmy G went 11 of 19 for 131 yards passing and an interception in the 49ers 13-10 win at Lambeau Field.

She went on First Take to express her thoughts on his performance, asserting he wasn't the reason for San Francisco's win:

“Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t the reason they’re winning,” Kimes said during her appearance on ESPN’s First Take. “They’re winning with him, but not because of him … He posted the second-lowest QBR in 15 years [against the Packers].”

She concluded by stating Garoppolo’s career statistics in his postseason career, noting he is not helping the 49ers win:

“Since joining the Niners, he has two touchdowns and five interceptions in the postseason,” she said. “These are not advanced statistics. The dude is just simply not helping them win.”

Former San Francisco quarterback Jeff Garcia had this to say in a now-deleted Instagram post, questioning who she is and her never playing QB:

“Who the hell is Mina Kimes and when is the last time she threw a touchdown pass in a game?” Garcia asked. “Never! Ever! has she taken a snap or can truly understand the ability, the mindset, the physical and mental toughness, that it takes to play the QB position or any position in the NFL.”

Garcia ended the post by urging people to laugh at her and support Garoppolo:

“The fact that there are people out there given a platform to talk about something that they have never done is hilarious and that’s how you have to look at her. She’s a joke! So let’s just laugh at her and support Jimmy, root on our Niners to go out and beat the living f–k out of one more team. That’s what it takes. She will never know that feeling. Can I get an amen? Peace.”

Mina Kimes and her response to Jeff Garcia’s comment

She took to Twitter in response to the former NFL quarterback using a screengrab of his Instagram post, saying:

“Apparently, I was the only person last week to point out Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t play well.”

To Kimes’ point, there were plenty of people who criticized Jimmy G' performance versus Green Bay, not just her.

He holds the record for the three fewest passing yards thrown in a playoff game in franchise history, including his game versus the Packers.

In the playoffs in the 2019 season, he threw for 77 yards in the NFC Championship game against Green Bay and 131 yards in the Divisional round versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Garoppolo and the 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game for a chance to go to the Super Bowl. For Kimes, the numbers don’t lie for Jimmy G in the postseason.

