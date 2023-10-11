The Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers was a brutal reality check, and it left many wondering about the futures of Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy with the organization.

After such an embarrassing loss, naturally, Cowboys fans want either answers or changes moving forward. Now, at Week 5, don't expect too many changes. But what about when Dallas' bye week comes around after this week's game against the Los Angeles Chargers should the Cowboys lose?

Former NFL player Jeff Saturday has given his thoughts on any potential changes to the Cowboys organization.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jeff Saturday not sold on firing Mike McCarthy

For the last few seasons, many have felt that Mike McCarthy was on borrowed time, especially given that Dan Quinn has been seen by many as the next man in line for the head coaching job.

However, former player Jeff Saturday isn't a fan of firing McCarthy, as the other options aren't as good.

Saturday said on ESPN's Get Up:

"You know, everybody wants to fire everybody after a bad loss. The reality is - who are you going to hire? Yes. Dak Prescott is a good quarterback that you win because of, not in spite of that. There's not many of those in the NFL. I'm here to tell you so.

"To act like that, this guy just needs to be on some other team or he can't get it done. There's a lot of other guys on this football team that had to step up, including Dak. But don't just signal, you know, single in on Dak and how he has played. Everybody around has to play better."

Dak Prescott and Cowboys face defining three weeks

Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

After such a poor loss, the natural want is to rectify that with a win straight away, and that is something that Dallas is normally very good at doing. But the next three weeks will tell us a lot about Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

The Chargers are up first and then the bye week, which will be followed by a home game against the Los Angeles Rams. The latter team has shown some good things before an away trip to Philadelphia to face the Eagles.

By then, we will truly know where Dak Prescott and his Cowboys sit in the NFC and NFL pecking order.

Some have already put a line through Dallas as a Super Bowl contender, but there is still plenty of football to play, given it's only Week 6. But after such a poor effort against the 49ers, the Cowboys have some soul-searching to do amidst a brutal schedule that lays ahead.