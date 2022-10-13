Jemele Hill claims Davante Adams' misdemeanor charge reeks of racism - "Totally on brand for how black men are treated by the police"

Davante Adams is facing misdemeanor charges over the shoving of a credited media worker as he made his way to the locker room on Monday night. Jemele Hill, a writer for The Atlantic, claims that the charges against Adams reek of racism.

The man who was shoved was Ryan Zebley, who worked as a freelance photographer at the game. According to ESPN, he suffered a mild concussion and a headache from the shove.

According to court records, per ESPN, Adams was charged with an intentional, overt act that inflicted bodily injury. Jemele Hill took to Twitter to say that the charges prove how far people are willing to go to prove a point.

Hill tweeted:

"Totally on brand for how black men are treated by the police — willing to go above and beyond to prove a point."

The Las Vegas Raiders receiver has endured a difficult start to life with his new team. His frustrations got the better of him after the game on Monday night and it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

Frustrations get the better of Adams after Chiefs loss

Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs

It was another close loss for the Raiders as they slumped to 1-4 on the season. All four losses have been by a single score, which makes it even worse. For Adams, his anger was largely due to the last play of the game.

Facing a fourth down late in the last quarter, the 29-year-old and fellow receiver Hunter Renfrow collided. It resulted in the ball sailing over the pair's head, ending the game.

Still, for anyone, that is no excuse for what the receiver did on his way to the locker room. For many, the Raiders were one of the teams to watch this season, but they have not been worthy.

With their playoff hopes now severely dented, it would take a serious turnaround in fortunes for them to make the postseason. They're going to need to go on a serious run just to get back to .500.

With division leaders the Kansas City Chiefs at 4-1, they would also have to take a serious dip in form.

After just five games of the season, it appears that the Raiders' season is on life support. Their hopes for the season rest on what comes from Adams' charge. It comes with up to a six-month jail sentence or a $1,000 fine if he is found guilty, per ESPN.

