"Imagine leaving a high-profile job over a made-up issue" - Jemele Hill rubbishes former NFL reporter Michele Tafoya's controversial CRT views 

Writer and podcast host Jemele Hill criticized former NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya and her thoughts on Critical Race Theory (CRT). The host of Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcast quote-tweeted a Fox News tweet that had Tafoya’s quote on CRT.

Hill tweeted that the former NFL reporter left a high-profile job over a made-up issue, questioning whether she knows what CRT even is:

“Imagine leaving a high-profile job over a made-up issue," Hill wrote. "Does Michele Tafoya even know what CRT is? Does she have kids in school being taught CRT? Can she provide any examples?”

Tafoya made an appearance on the Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight and one of the topics discussed was CRT. Tafoya has been a staunch critic of CRT being taught in schools, noting that her children have encountered being apart from their black classmates due to "affinity groups."

She said on the show that there’s a major focus on the color of your skin at the school her kids attend:

"My son's first best friend was a little African-American boy," Tafoya said. "They were inseparable. Get to a certain age they start having what's called an affinity group, which means you go for lunch and pizza with people who look like you… At kids in school, there is a big, big focus on the color of your skin, and my children… why are we even teaching that the color of the skin matters? Because to me, what matters is your character and your values.”

She also said that it breaks her heart that her children are being taught that skin color matters and questioned why kids are being separated:

“It breaks my heart that my kids are being taught that skin color matters. And to me if you want white people to step up, I was stepping up when I addressed the school and said, 'So why are we having these picnics for families of color?' Why are we separating our kids? If the world is integrated, let's continue that and have everyone find out what we all have in common, not just what we have in common with people who look like us.”

CRT is a theoretical and social movement and loosely organized structure of legal examination based on the foundation that race is not a natural, biologically established feature of physically distinct subgroups of people but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to hold down and capitalize on individuals of color.

Michele Tafoya and her broadcasting career

The end of her broadcasting career came at the conclusion of Super Bowl 2022 in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium. In her illustrious career, she worked 327 NFL games as a sideline reporter, including five Super Bowls.

Beyond the NFL, she was the poolside reporter for the Olympics, an NBA sideline reporter for ESPN/ABC, college football and college basketball at CBS Sports, a play-by-play broadcaster for the WNBA at the Lifetime Network, and the Minnesota Vikings sideline reporter for KFAN-AM in Minneapolis.

She is currently the co-chair of a political campaign for businessman and army veteran Kendall Qualls. who announced last month that he is running as a Republican candidate for governor in the state of Minnesota.

