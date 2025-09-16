Jeremy McNichols Waiver Wire Week 3: Should you add Commanders RB? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols is in his eighth season in the NFL and has a chance to have a breakout year.

While running backs usually have breakout years much earlier in their careers, McNichols finds himself in a different situation. McNichols was a fifth-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017. but didn't make their team. Since then, he's bounced around on six different NFL teams, including the Commanders.

Last year, in his seventh season in the NFL, McNichols was active for all 17 of the Commanders' games, and even started in one. He set career-highs in rushing attempts (55), yards (261), touchdowns (4) and yards per carry (4.7).

Is he a good add in Fantasy Football?

Should you add Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols in Week 3 waiver wire?

Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions - Source: Getty

Austin Ekeler suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the team's Thursday night loss to the Green Bay Packers, leaving a major void in the Washington Commanders' backfield.

Rookie running back Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt is expected to be the main running back in Washington now, with either McNichols or Chris Rodriguez Jr. emerging as the new RB2.

With Ekeler out this week, giving a big load to the rookie Croskey-Merritt might be something the team monitors, so they could look to get McNichols and Rodriguez Jr. involved. Both backs are intriguing waiver wire pickups and could be solid to fill in the flex for this week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jeremy McNichols Fantasy Football outlook for 2025 season

Tennessee Titans v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty

Last season, in his first season with the Washington Commanders, Jeremy McNichols had 55 carries for 261 yards and four touchdowns. He also added nine catches for 27 yards and had seven returns on special teams for 164 yards.

McNichols had four carries for 25 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry in the Commanders' first game of the season against the New York Giants. McNichols was active against the Green Bay Packers but didn't get a carry or reception in the game.

Ekeler had the most touches last week with 10 total touches before leaving the game with his injury. With Ekeler now out of the lineup, expect both McNichols' and Rodgriguez Jr.'s production to rise in fantasy.

